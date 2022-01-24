Why is Stephen Boss called tWitch? 5 things to know about 'The Real Dirty Dancing' host

Stephen Laurel "tWitch" Boss will be seen hosting the new celebrity dance competition, The Real Dirty Dancing, on Fox on February 1, 2022.

Popularly known as tWitch in the entrainment industry, he was a runner up in American reality television competition show So You Think You Can Dance in 2008 but came into the limelight with the film Magic Mike XXL, and working on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as the DJ.

Why is Stephen Boss called tWitch

The freestyle hip hop dancer, tWitch is a known name in the industry, but not everyone knows the story behind his nickname. He got his nickname after his first love, a car which the choreographer called Twitch. “I took [the name] Twitch when I was about 20 years old because that was when I first started dancing, going places and teaching dance, and a lot of my dance knowledge and a lot of my dance thoughts took place in that car. Whether it was to Huntsville, Tuscaloosa, Bessemer, Birmingham, whatever. I'd choreograph in the car,” he revealed to AL.com.

It was also his famous dance move, “popping and ticking” which many people mistook as a twitch, that got him his nickname. He has always felt proud of his nickname, “I don't mind it at all, because it's a part of my being. It's become part of my persona when it comes to dance,” he said in an interview with Kam Williams.

5 things to know about The Real Dirty Dancing host

tWitch has worked in movies, TV shows, and web series and has created a niche for himself in the industry in a short span of time. Here are five things to know about the The Real Dirty Dancing host:

1) It was Boss’ wife Allison Holker who made the first move since he was “really thickheaded”.

2) Boss is a huge comic book fan. Superman is his favorite comic book hero. He loves Man of Steel so much that he named his Jack Russell mix as “Krypto”. He even had a superhero-themed wedding with Holker.

3) Boss got waxed for the first time, live on air, on Ellen DeGeneres show which turned out to be extremely painful for the DJ.

4) If someone can grant Boss one wish instantly, he would ask for “an unwavering agreement of peace and love all over the globe” according to Philasun.

5) Boss is an Alabama native and not a Southern California native as assumed by many.

Also Read Article Continues below

Boss will be hosting The Real Dirty Dancing, which is produced by Eureka Productions and Lionsgate Television and is scheduled to air on February 1, 2022, on Fox.

Edited by Sabika