Is Julie Bowen single? 'Modern Family' star reveals she would come out of 'dating retirement' for Harry Styles

Modern Family star Julie Bowen opened up about her love life during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The actress told guest host Adam DeVine that she is “very single” and has decided to retire from dating for now.

Bowen also mentioned that she bought her pet dog, Gertrude Stein, as her retirement gift from dating:

"That dog? That was my retirement gift… I did go on some dates and this guy was like 'You have to come to my house because I have a dog.' And I was like, 'I'm getting a dog, that's the trick.' Now it's on my terms."

However, the 51-year-old also revealed she is ready to come out of her “dating retirement” for Harry Styles when DeVine hinted at the actress having a crush on the pop star:

"You're asking me if I'd come out of [dating] retirement for Harry Styles? Oh, hell yeah. Him? Look at him!"

As photographs of Styles were displayed on the screen, the Happy Gilmore star even admitted to getting distracted by his butterfly tattoos. She even praised the musician for his energy and all of his work:

“He’s just bringing the joy and the light and the Watermelon Sugar. You just feel good about the whole experience.”

While Harry Styles is currently dating Olivia Wilde, Julie Bowen is reportedly single. She was previously married to real estate developer Scott Phillips. The pair share three sons together, Oliver (14) and twins John and Gustav (12).

Why did Julie Bowen divorce Scott Phillips?

Julie Bowen and Scott Phillips parted ways in 2018 (Image via Rich Polk/Getty Images)

Julie Bowen married real estate investor and software developer Scott Phillips in 2004. The couple welcomed their first child Oliver in 2007 and twin sons John and Gustav in 2009.

However, the pair decided to call it quits in 2018 after nearly 13 years of marriage. The duo sparked separation rumors in 2016 when Bowen did not attend the Emmys with her husband for the first time since her attendance. Unfortunately, that particular day also marked their wedding anniversary.

The actress told People at the time that Phillips had to skip the event because of his commitment to a tennis tournament:

"He’s come every year, he's been so supportive ... and I wasn't nominated as an individual, so I said, 'What do you want to do on our anniversary?'"

During the same interview, Julie Bowen also jokingly revealed that she does not remember much of her married life with Phillips:

"Honestly I only remember up until we had the kids. Then you're like, 'What?' Twelve years. We've had children for nine. So I remember the first three years, the rest of it is like a blackout."

Nearly a week after the 2016 Emmys, the pair attended the Los Angeles LGBT Center's 47th Anniversary Gala Vanguard Awards together. During the event, Bowen told US Weekly that the pair were “too tired” to think of a separation:

"We watch all these people get married and split up and go, 'Wait, did they get married after us or before us?' We outlast all these people."

In November 2017, the Boston Legal alum told US Weekly that she and her husband are not “perfect people” and that the couple even allows their children to witness the “resolutions” to their “tensions and arguments.”

But the very same year, a source close to the pair told In Touch Weekly that Julie Bowen and Scott Phillips have decided to live “separate lives.” It was also reported that the couple attempted to save their marriage for their children, but their relationship was allegedly "hanging by a thread."

On February 1, 2018, People broke the news that the pair had decided to end their relationship. A few days later, TMZ reported that Julie Bowen had filed for divorce from Scott Phillips with the proceedings finalized on September 13, 2018.

According to The Daily Mail, the two agreed to split their $25M worth fortune including assets and cash. As per court documents, Bowen received a little over $13 million and Phillips received around $12.3 million from their shared fortune.

Scott Phillips also applied to receive spousal support from Julie Bowen and asked for joint physical and legal custody of their three children.

Also Read Article Continues below

The duo have reportedly maintained an amicable relationship and are currently co-parenting their sons.

Edited by Atul S