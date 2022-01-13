Who is Simmone Jade Mackinnon? All about Jason Momoa's ex-fiancee as star splits from wife, Lisa Bonet

American actor Jason Momoa and actress Lisa Bonet have called it quits after 16 years of being together. The news came to light after the 42-year-old Momoa shared a joint statement on Instagram about parting ways with Bonet.

Momoa and Lisa Bonet first met in 2005, way before the former rose to fame for playing the role of Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones. They tied the knot in 2017 and are parents to two children, a son and a daughter.

Four years into their marriage, the duo decided to split up for good. However, Jason Momoa was previously engaged to Australian actress Simmone Jade Mackinnon.

Jason Momoa had first-child with Bonet less than a year after breaking up with Mackinnon

Born in 1973, Simmone Jade Mackinnon is the daughter of Ian and Annette Mackinnon. The Australian actress appeared in several brief roles before rising to fame after starring in Baywatch as Allie Reese. Since then, she has acted in several videos and Australian television series like Python 2, Dark Waters, McLeod's Daughters, Rescue Special Ops, Neighbours, etc.

Momoa and Mackinnon first met on the set of Baywatch and started dating in 1999. As per media outlet Herald Sun, the duo got engaged in 2006 after seven years of being together. They were planning to tie the knot in Hawaii.

However, as per media outlet Nicki Swift, things changed all of a sudden when Momoa first met Bonet at a jazz club in 2005. In an interview with James Corden, the father-of-two admitted that Bonet was her childhood crush.

"Ever since I was, like 8 years old and I saw her on the TV, and I was like, 'Mommy, I want that one.'"

Calling her a "queen," Momoa later confessed that he was with his best friend at the time he met Bonet and was absolutely stunned when he saw her.

The Battinson ❓0❓❓ @BattinsonMarvel Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet breaking up was not on my 2022 bingo card! My heart is broken! Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet breaking up was not on my 2022 bingo card! My heart is broken! https://t.co/Shn5DeP7ei

"She goes, you know, ‘I’m Lisa.’ I was like…I had f*king fireworks going off inside me, man!”

As per news outlet MamaMia, things between Momoa and Mackinnon ended abruptly in 2006. Momoa welcomed his first child with Bonet in 2007.

In a candid interview with Net-A-Porter magazine, Bonet hinted at dating Momoa while he was with Mackinnon.

"I can't say it was full-on from the moment we saw each other, but we have been together from the day we met."

Also Read Article Continues below

Lisa Bonet said that love eventually grew between the couple and Jason Momoa has stayed by her side ever since.

Edited by Srijan Sen