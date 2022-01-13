'Jason Momoa is single' memes take over the internet as he splits from Lisa Bonet after 4 years of marriage 

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have decided to call it quits after four years of marriage. The pair announced their separation through a joint statement posted on the former’s Instagram account:

“We share our family news that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives, we may do so with dignity and honesty."

The pair also mentioned that the love between them will “carry on” and “evolve,” and they will continue to be devoted towards their children:

“Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail.”

Momoa and Bonet will likely co-parent their children following their split. The pair shares 14-year-old daughter Lola and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf together.

Twitter reacts to Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s separation

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa started dating in 2005 and tied the knot in 2017. The duo was often considered to be “relationship goals” for their fairytale love story and whirlwind romance.

Unfortunately, the couple decided to end their marriage this year and officially announced their separation today.

While the news of their split shocked several fans, many took to Twitter to react to the situation with hilarious memes about the Aquaman star’s “single” status. Netizens jokingly hinted that they now have a chance with the actor as he has parted ways with his wife:

divine miss em @emisbackintown7 Wait, Jason Momoa is now single? Outta my way! Wait, Jason Momoa is now single? Outta my way! https://t.co/nzYMCUvJPx

𝘒𝘝17 @kris417 Today the news broke that Jason Momoa is now single… #JasonMomoa Today the news broke that Jason Momoa is now single… #JasonMomoa https://t.co/7uAKhvWhXz

aynsley • broom @Aynsley_Broom #jasonmomoa JASON MOMOA IS GONNA BE SINGLE! All I’m saying is if he needs a shoulder, I have 2 free JASON MOMOA IS GONNA BE SINGLE! All I’m saying is if he needs a shoulder, I have 2 free😉 #jasonmomoa https://t.co/Hn7SRtftGE

Not Applicable 🇦🇬 @slimatic268 Somebody just told me Jason Momoa is SINGLE Somebody just told me Jason Momoa is SINGLE https://t.co/xC5QOADnvq

🍑ℜ.𝔎., 𝔐𝔬𝔱𝔥𝔢𝔯 𝔬𝔣 𝔐𝔦𝔰𝔣𝔦𝔱𝔰🍒 @AuthorRKK K so, so like women don't freak out but Jason Momoa is gonna be single soon.



*hides as the stampede commences* K so, so like women don't freak out but Jason Momoa is gonna be single soon.*hides as the stampede commences*

Little Miss Feminist @LtlMissFeminist Oh good, Jason Momoa is single now.



Clearly his marital status was the only thing standing in the way of our love. Oh good, Jason Momoa is single now. Clearly his marital status was the only thing standing in the way of our love.

Twanna A. Hines @funkybrownchick So the point is: Jason Momoa is ... single? So the point is: Jason Momoa is ... single? https://t.co/LvE4fU1frv

#FreeKeithDavisJr @50ShadesofKellz Jason Momoa is single?!?!!!!



PUT ME IN THE GAME, COACH!!!!!! Jason Momoa is single?!?!!!! PUT ME IN THE GAME, COACH!!!!!! https://t.co/vGd1FS7UBa

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet will publicly acknowledge the reasons behind their split in the days to come.

A look into Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet’s relationship

Jason Momoa reportedly had a childhood crush on Lisa Bonet ever since he saw her on The Cosby Show. During a 2017 appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, the actor opened up about his initial feelings:

“Ever since I was like eight years old, I saw her on the TV; I was like ‘Mommy, I want that one.’ I’m like, ‘I’m gonna stalk you for the rest of my life, and I’m gonna get you.’ I am a full-fledged stalker. I didn’t tell her that until we had two babies; otherwise, I’d be creepy and weird.”

The pair met in person for the first time in 2004. They were introduced through mutual friends at a jazz club in Los Angeles and bonded over Guinness and grits. Bonet recalled their first meeting during an interview with Porter Magazine in 2018:

“I can’t say it was full-on from the moment we saw each other, but we have been together from the day that we met. In that moment, love came, and it came big, and he did not run as I think a lot of men do.”

The couple sparked wedding rumors after welcoming their daughter Lola in 2007. However, it was revealed that the pair was not officially married at the time. Momoa and Bonet then welcomed their second child, son Nakoa-Wolf, in 2008.

The pair shared the screen for the first time in the 2014 thriller drama Road to Paloma. The same year, they were cast together in Sundance TV’s drama series The Red Road. Jason Momoa told Collider at the time that it was an “honor” to work together with his wife:

“It’s an honor. In this business, we have to travel so far away from our families. We have two children, so if we can work together, that’s awesome. Before I met her, it was a dream to work with her.”

In November 2017, sources close to the couple told US Weekly that they had secretly tied the knot at Momoa’s California residence in the presence of close friends and family members:

“Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet had an official wedding a few weeks ago at their house in Topanga, California. Apparently, they weren’t officially married until then! They said they ‘made it official.”

In 2018, Momoa also revealed that he shared an amicable bond with Bonet’s former husband, Lenny Kravitz.

Meanwhile, Momoa and Bonet continued to wow fans with their red carpet appearances at the Aquaman and Game of Thrones premiere and the 2019 Academy Awards. In February 2020, the couple appeared in a Super Bowl ad for Rocket Mortgage.

However, their relationship came to a shocking halt as they announced their decision to part ways on January 13, 2022.

