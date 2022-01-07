Why did John Mulaney get divorced? Comedian legally dissolves marriage with Anna Marie Tendler

John Mulaney has officially finalized his divorce from ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the comedian legally dissolved his marriage on January 6, 2022, nearly five months after initiating the process.

The latest news comes days after the SNL alum secretly welcomed son Malcolm Hiep Mulaney with his new beau, Olivia Munn. After seven years of marriage, Tendler and Mulaney first announced their split in May 2021.

At the time, the latter refused to comment on the separation. His spokesperson announced that Mulaney will focus on his work and recovery:

“John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work.”

Shortly after parting ways with his wife, the Big Mouth actor sparked rumors with Munn. Two months later, Mulaney appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers and confirmed that the couple is expecting their first child together.

Exploring John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler’s separation

John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler called it quits after seven years of marriage (Image via Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

John Mulaney and Anna Marie Tendler started dating in 2010 and got engaged in 2013. The pair tied the knot at the Onteora Mountain House in Boiceville, New York, on July 5, 2014.

Following their wedding, the couple were constantly questioned about their family plans, but Mulaney confirmed that he did not want children at the time. The pair stayed together for seven years, but their relationship hit a rough patch in 2021.

In May 2021, Mulaney and Tendler confirmed that the duo had decided to call it quits. The news came following the former’s stint in rehab for substance abuse relapse.

The comedian struggled with alcohol and drugs throughout his life and his addiction possibly played a role in his separation from his wife. He moved on from Tendler and started dating Olivia Munn after leaving rehab in 2021 following months of treatment.

Meanwhile, Anna Marie Tendler confirmed that John Mulaney decided to separate from his wife while undergoing recovery:

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

Also Read Article Continues below

The exes filed for divorce on July 23, 2021, citing irreconcilable differences, but no details about the exact reason behind their decision were made available to the public. Their marriage officially ended on January 6, 2022.

Edited by Srijan Sen