Hiep name meaning explained as Olivia Munn and John Mulaney share first photos of their newborn son

X-Men Apocalypse actress Olivia Munn shared a picture of her newborn son on Instagram today. The 41-year-old former TV host shares her baby with comedian John Mulaney.

The two celebrities named their son Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney, which was revealed on each of their Instagram profiles.

The Scottish- and Gaelic-originated first name “Malcolm” means “devotee of Sanit Columba.” Mulaney claims Irish Catholic heritage from his parents.

The Sino-Vietnamese origin name “Hiệp” means “chivalrous, knight or hero.” Munn acquired Vietnamese roots from her mother.

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney share pictures of their son on Instagram

Rumors of the pair dating began swirling in May, which came after Mulaney’s split from his wife, Anna Marie Tendler. The two were married for six years.

John Mulaney confirmed on television show Late Night with Seth Meyers that he was dating Olivia Munn and that the two were expecting a baby. He said in the interview:

"In the spring, I went to Los Angeles, and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia—Olivia Munn. I'm going to be a dad. We're both really, really happy.”

He also revealed in the interview that he met the Magic Mike actress at a wedding in Martha’s Vineyard in 2013.

The comedian added that Munn and their baby have helped him “in the early journey out of recovery.” This comes after Mulaney came out of rehab, which he attended due to his alcohol and substance addiction.

In their social media uploads, their little one was seen asleep wearing a blue beanie and wrapped in a blanket. Olivia Munn’s Instagram post read:

“My Golden Ox baby. Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. Happy Holidays.”

39-year-old Mulaney stayed true to his comedic routes and wrote in his Instagram caption:

“Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”

The comments section for each of their posts has been turned off. However, their pictures are gathering huge traction and heaps of likes.

Olivia Munn had earlier expressed her nervousness about being a mother in an interview with The Los Angeles Times. She stated:

"There's this vulnerability that I feel that makes me want to...just turn everything off. I'd rather close the door to that and just take care of myself and my baby."

She continued:

"My brain hasn't been able to settle because it's just a constant feeling of you're doing it wrong. People tell me the baby will come and then you'll figure it out. But that doesn't stop the anxiety I feel right now."

The pair have not disclosed any other details regarding their newborn child. People and TMZ reported that Munn gave birth on November 24, just a day before Thanksgiving.

