Sarah Hyland net worth: Modern Family star's fortune explored as she gears up for a 2022 wedding with Wells Adams 

American actress Sarah Hyland is all set to marry the love of her life. Taking to her Instagram on January 2, the Modern Family star posted a series of pictures posing with her fiance Wells Adams, celebrating the New Year.

Hyland can be seen in a plunging bejeweled dress, coupled with black stockings and a tiara, while Adams is wearing a grey suit with a black sweater. The backdrop looked black and gold with New Year decoratives.

The 31-year-old actress captioned the post in a manner that reflected the sitcom Friends' title, stating that the duo will get married in 2022.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams started dating in 2017 when The Bachelorette contestant slid into her DMs. The duo got engaged in July 2019. Hyland and Adams decided to tie the knot in 2020, but postponed their wedding for the well-being of their family due to the coronavirus.

How much is Sarah Hyland's net worth?

Born in 1990 in New York, Sarah Hyland is the daughter of actors Melissa D. Canaday and Edward James Hyland. She began her career in the entertainment industry at the age of four where she provided voice overs for various projects and acted in commercials.

Sarah Hyland was homeschooled for most of her childhood, and her mother acted as her personal acting coach as well as her teacher. Additionally, she spent a lot of time traveling with her father as he performed with various theater companies across the country. Hyland attended public school in the second grade before joining the Professional Performing Arts School.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is $14 million. At the age of seven, she booked her first role in the film Private Parts as Howard Stern's daughter. Hyland later starred in Object of My Affection and Another World.

She also excelled in theater as she made her debut with the production of Annie at the age of 11. Hyland moved to Los Angeles at the age of 18 and got the role of Haley Dunphy in My American Family, which later changed to Modern Family. She starred in the show from 2009 to 2020 and won several awards with the cast.

As per the publication, Hyland was charging a fee of $70,000 per episode in Modern Family from 2013 to 2018. Post which, she was earning $130,000 per episode until 2020.

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams bought a home in Studio City, Los Angeles, for $3.55 million in 2020. Property features include a living space of 5,672 square feet, a pool, and its own private movie theater. Hyland owns at least two other properties, so this was not her first purchase. Additionally, the young actress owns a home in Valley Village, which she purchased for $1.9 million, and a property near her 2020 purchase that she purchased in 2013 for $715,000.

Edited by Danyal Arabi