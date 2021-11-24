How many children does Katherine Heigl have? Actress celebrates adopted daughter Nancy's birthday with throwback photos

Actress Katherine Heigl recently posted a message for her oldest daughter, Nancy, through Instagram on the occasion of her 13th birthday. Heigl mentioned the sweetest moments from Nancy’s life story that started from being adopted in Seoul, South Korea, to becoming a teenager.

The next lineup of pictures included Heigl and her husband, Josh Kelley. The pair can be seen holding Nancy as a baby, and there were other pictures of their daughter smiling at the camera.

Katherine Heigl mentioned that she was crying while she was looking at the pictures and recalling Nancy’s childhood. Heigl said she remembers her daughter being folded and rolled with chicken fluff hair when she was adopted. She referred to Nancy as the girl who made her a mother.

Heigl stated that she was happy to be able to make a lot of memories with Nancy and ended the birthday tribute by saying that she loves her.

Children and personal life of Katherine Heigl

Katherine Heigl poses for a portrait at Music City Convention Center on June 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tennessee (Image via John Shearer/Getty Images)

Also known as Katherine Marie Heigl, she is a well-known actress, producer, and former fashion model. Apart from being a popular personality, the 43-year-old is also the mother of three children.

The Bride of Chucky actress got engaged to singer Josh Kelley in 2006 after meeting him on the set of his music video, Only You. They did not wish to live together before getting married and later tied the knot in December 2007 in Park City, Utah.

Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley adopted a daughter, Nancy, in South Korea in 2009, which happened to be the birthplace of Heigl’s sister, Meg. The child was born with a heart problem and had to undergo open-heart surgery before leaving South Korea.

Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley adopted another daughter, Adalaide, in 2012 from the U.S. and were expecting their third child in June 2016. They welcomed a son, Joshua, in December 2016.

Heigl is known for her role as Izzie Stevens in the ABC series Grey’s Anatomy from 2005 to 2010. She earned several accolades for this role and then appeared in many successful romantic comedy films like 27 Dresses, Killers, New Year’s Eve, and more.

