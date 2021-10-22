Property Brothers' net worth: Here's how Drew and Jonathan Scott created a million-dollar empire

HGTV's Property Brothers stars Jonathan Ian Scott and Andrew (Drew) Alfred Scott, have a combined net worth of $200 million. The identical twins are best known for starting the Property Brothers television and home improvement franchise.

The 42-year-old home renovation gurus started out their careers at the early age of seven, and haven't stopped since. Read on to find out how they amassed their wealth.

About The Property Brothers' Net worth

Hailing from Vancouver, Canada, identical Scott twins have been in business together since the ripe age of seven. They co-founded JAM Enterprises, the two made nylon-covered hangers and sold them door to door. In the late 90s, the brothers worked security in malls.

For the 6 foot five inches tall twins, Property Brothers wasn't their first on-camera rodeo. They appeared on a few shows including Breaker High, Smallville and The X-Files.

Jonathan was busy running their real estate business, while Drew pursued acting full time. Later, Jonathan and Drew got signed up for Property Brothers which turned out to be a huge success. It also launched several spin-offs, including Buying and Selling, Brother vs. Brother, and Property Brothers: At Home on The Ranch.

Drew also made a cameo on season 25 of Dancing With The Stars, and ended up finishing fourth in the season alongside partner Emma Slater.

The multitalented brothers have produced music together as well. Their tracks Hold On and Let the Light Shine In premiered on their show Property Brothers: At Home on the Ranch.

Jonathan and Drew also own a home goods collection and a successful lifestyle magazine, Reveal.

Along with all of this, the co-stars have published two books as well. NY Times Bestseller book - Dream Home: The Property Brothers’ Ultimate Guide to Finding & Fixing Your Perfect House came out in April 2016, and was followed by It Takes Two: Our Story in 2017.

The Property Brothers stars have an ongoing multi-year deal with HGTV. Their own production company, Scott Brothers Entertainment, will continue to produce content for TV, film, and the web.

The twins are among the biggest names in the home improvement industry and have built an empire across North America. The duo recently purchased a trophy property worth $9.5 million, located in the Los Angeles' Brentwood neighborhood.

Property Brothers: Forever Homes

New episodes of the series will air from November 3rd onwards. The twins will rework worn-out houses and turn them into dream homes. The show will follow the brothers as they renovate and redesign to create perfect places with reimagined floorplans, storage solutions, beautiful kitchens and suite reveals.

Also Read

The show premieres Wednesday, November 3, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV. New episodes will be available to stream on the same day on discovery+.

Edited by Prem Deshpande