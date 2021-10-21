Where to watch 'Unfinished Business'? Release date, host and all about the design show

HGTV's new show Unfinished Business is here to show us that home renovations are best left to experts. For the last two years, people have spent most of their time at home. Everybody wants their home to provide them with maximum peace and comfort.

Taking this insight, Unfinished Business operates on the idea that no amount of scrolling on Pinterest, Tumblr or Youtube can help in renovating or redesigning a home like a professional can.

Tom Reber and his team will be helping families finish incomplete DIY real estate projects in the Unfinished Business. Read on to find out everything you need to know about the new series.

When will Unfinished Business release?

Unfinished Business was supposed to premiere on October 23, at 8 p.m. ET/PT, on HGTV. However, due to unknown reasons, the show's release has been rescheduled to January 2022.

Tom Reber took to Instagram to share the news of the show's rescheduling.

The renovation show, Unfinished Business, will not only premiere on television. Fans can watch the episodes on their Discovery+ account as well.

For those subscribed to the app, episodes will be available to stream a day early. Alternatively, the new season will also be available to stream on the HGTV Go app. The episodes can be streamed using other streaming services, including Philo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, Vidgo, AT&T TV, and fuboTV as well.

About Unfinished Business

Unfinished Business will revolve around families stuck with languishing home improvement projects. Tom Reber will give their properties a much-needed renovation.

In each episode, a member of a family will reach out to builder Tom Reber with a cry for help. Tom will use his expertise by guiding them through the completion of their long-abandoned homes.

The series will also show Reber getting to the root of why the projects were abandoned in the first place.

HGTV hasn't released the trailer for Unfinished Business yet.

About Tom Reber

Builder Tom Reber is the star of HGTV's new show Unfinished Business. He is also the founder of Contractor Fight, and We Live Unafraid.

Tom has recorded over 450 podcasts and created 330 YouTube videos for the contracting business.

If this show interests you, HGTV has a few similar shows on their channel, including, 'Help! I Wrecked My House', 'Breaking Bland', 'Flip or Flop'. 'Renovation Island', and also 'Renovation, Inc: Home Sweet Home'.

Edited by Danyal Arabi