What does Crystal Pepsi taste like? How to participate in Twitter contest and buy 2022 edition explained

On January 4, 2022, PepsiCo announced that the beverage brand is bringing back the failed line of their unique clear cola, Crystal Pepsi. The soft drink made its debut in 1992, making this year its 30th anniversary, for which the brand has decided to make it available via a Twitter contest.

As per the conditions of the sweepstakes, 300 participants will be chosen at random to receive six 20-ounce bottles. PepsiCo’s tweet confirmed that the contest is only available to U.S. participants.

Pepsi @pepsi



No Purch. Nec. Ends 1/6/22, 9am. 50 US/DC res only, 18+ (19+ in AL/NE). Not Avail. Retail Strap on your fanny packs, your fave 90s drink is turning 30! 🥳 Post a pic of you from the 90s using #ShowUsYour90s #PepsiSweepstakes for a chance to be 1 of 300 to win Crystal Pepsi.No Purch. Nec. Ends 1/6/22, 9am. 50 US/DC res only, 18+ (19+ in AL/NE). Not Avail. Retail Strap on your fanny packs, your fave 90s drink is turning 30! 🥳 Post a pic of you from the 90s using #ShowUsYour90s + #PepsiSweepstakes for a chance to be 1 of 300 to win Crystal Pepsi.No Purch. Nec. Ends 1/6/22, 9am. 50 US/DC res only, 18+ (19+ in AL/NE). Not Avail. Retail

In a statement, Pepsi’s Marketing VP Todd Kaplan said:

“Since 2022 marks the 30-year anniversary of Crystal Pepsi, we wanted to do something extra special to celebrate and reward the passionate fans who have been clamoring online for its return.”

How does Crystal Pepsi taste?

Since its release in 1992, and even during its limited availability following its discontinuation in 1994, Crystal Pepsi’s taste has been defined by many as Sprite without the lime flavor. This is plausible as Pepsi does not add caramel color or extra sugar-based solutes to the drink to maintain its "crystal clarity."

The lack of brown sugar and caffeine also gives Crystal Pepsi a distinct taste over the regular version. This makes the drink less sweet than the regular Pepsi cola.

How to participate in Crystal Pepsi Twitter sweepstakes?

Pepsi’s tweet announcing the contest stated that participants would need to post their pictures from the 1990s, with the hashtags #ShowUsYour90s and #PepsiSweepstakes.

As with other sweepstakes, the pictures will not be judged individually, but 300 of them will be chosen randomly.

Crystal Pepsi will only be available via the contest and will not be sold in stores.

The beverage brand will be ending the contest on Thursday, January 6 at 9:00 am ET. As per the conditions of the sweepstakes, the participants will have to follow the @Pepsi handle to be eligible. It must also be noted that the hashtags will have to be posted in the aforementioned order to qualify.

Furthermore, the contest is only available for 18+ participants in all states except Alabama and Nebraska, where only 19+ participants may apply. The rules also state that only one tweet per user is accepted, and if a participant is found to have used multiple accounts, then they shall be disqualified.

PepsiCo also stated that contest winners would be notified via DM on their Twitter accounts and would have to respond within 24 hours.

Also Read Article Continues below

This is not the first time PepsiCo has brought back Crystal Pepsi. The beverage firm held a similar contest in 2015. They also made the drink available in stores for eight weeks a year later.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee