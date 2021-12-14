Minute Maid fruit punch recall: Presence of metal bolts and washers in beverages sparks fear 

Coca-Cola Company has recalled Minute Maid drinks sold in several US states due to contamination by foreign material.

In a statement to FOX Business, a Coca-Cola representative admitted that a small amount of refrigerated Minute Maid Fruit Punch, Berry Punch, and Strawberry Lemonade, packed in 59-oz. cartons, failed to meet internal quality standards due to the potential presence of foreign matter.

As per Food Safety News, the "foreign objects" are metal bolts or washers.

According to the FDA, the affected products were circulated across eight states - New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Maine, and North Carolina. The agency also said that a total of 7,475 products are being recalled.

Speaking about the Minute Maid incident, the Coca-Cola spokesperson said:

"We took this voluntary action because nothing is more important to us than providing safe, high-quality products to the people who drink our beverages."

What will happen to Minute Maid now?

Reportedly, the recall began in November. The Coca-Cola Company said they have recalled all "affected products" from the outlets and the process is nearly complete. The FDA has filed the recall as a Class II incident.

As per the agency's website, the Class II recall is:

"A situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

The FDA still warned that consumers might still have the beverages in their homes as shelf life lasts until the early days of 2022. If found, those Minute Maid products should be discarded immediately.

Twitter's reaction to the recall

Twitterati flooded social media as soon as the news broke about metal bolts and washers found in the Minute Maid products.

Jae @jordanmornai I’m so damn mad about that recall on Minute Maid Juice.... got 4 in the refrigerator🙄 I’m so damn mad about that recall on Minute Maid Juice.... got 4 in the refrigerator🙄

Shaynahhh ✨ @NahNahBad I was eating burgers earlier and had a big cup of fruit punch Minute Maid ready. Why my mom call me to tell me she had just saw a recall of fruit punch Minute Maid on the news 💀 I was eating burgers earlier and had a big cup of fruit punch Minute Maid ready. Why my mom call me to tell me she had just saw a recall of fruit punch Minute Maid on the news 💀

💋 @keepinupwitkam_ The Minute Maid recall broke my heart☹️ The Minute Maid recall broke my heart☹️

Tee🦋 @thastee There was a recall on Minute Maid and sprite and that’s all I been drinking today💀💀 There was a recall on Minute Maid and sprite and that’s all I been drinking today💀💀

Luther PIFFdross @BossPIFF Just heard it’s a recall on Sprite, Minute Maid, & Coca Cola cause apparently it’s metal in it 🤨…..nigga I just had two outta three recently wtf Just heard it’s a recall on Sprite, Minute Maid, & Coca Cola cause apparently it’s metal in it 🤨…..nigga I just had two outta three recently wtf

Also Read Article Continues below

Minute Maid is a beverage line that specializes in manufacturing lemonade and orange juice, along with assorted soft drinks.

Edited by Srijan Sen