Twitter is overrun with memes as people refuse to drink "Dasani" water even during the Texas Crisis

Coca-Cola-owned water brand Dasani has been getting a lot of flak on the internet despite the parent company offering it for free to those in need. The hilariously unpopular water brand is now being ridiculed on social media.

Twitter users are stating that they would rather die of dehydration than drink Dasani.

Also read: Twitter wants justice for Ted Cruz's dog "Snowflake" who was abandoned in freezing Texas weather

Why are people posting memes of Dasani water?

Ted Cruz came back to hand out DASANI



He really hates us, fellow Texans! https://t.co/nwBf4iXVLc — Antifascist Charm School ✿ ✿ ✿ ꕤ ꕤ 🏴‍☠️ (@femme_phememe) February 21, 2021

Dasani is trending once again for being the worst water brand in existence I know that’s right. pic.twitter.com/4UFZeoMNqW — Williams Escudero ➐ (@YahirEscudero) February 21, 2021

I’ll die of dehydration before I drink Dasani water https://t.co/5iKQI8kjoX — Octavius-kun ✨ (@Luke_Skywalking) February 20, 2021

Dasani is a universally disliked water brand. The hate doesn't seem to be unfounded. The company claims that salt is added to the water for taste which differentiates it from other water brands.

While that may be technically true, there is a reason most people drink unsalted water. Consuming chlorine has the opposite effect of drinking water as it dehydrates people.

Advertisement

Dasani is made by Coca-Cola ☠️ and has sodium, magnesium sulfate & potassium chloride in it. For what lol — Ren 🖤 BLM (@Cereniti_Gale) February 21, 2021

Dasani water tastes like there’s pennies at the bottom of the bottle BUT I would still rather drink Dasani than Arrowhead water 🥴🤮 — laura en america (@_littlelauraaa) February 21, 2021

Dasani literaly adds more salt to the drink so u get thirsty and want even more drinks — Katherine Oswald (@KatdaOswald) February 21, 2021

Advertisement

The water brand is not popular in other countries either. In 2004, the manufacture and sale of Dasani was banned in the United Kingdom. The water brand's purification process seemed insufficient as there were hazardous levels of Bromate found in the water.

Coca-Cola had to issue a mass recall, and the product was banned in the country, resulting in a billion-dollar loss to the Coca-Cola corporation.

Here are some Tweets on Dasani:

Seriously why is Dasani water so trash though? pic.twitter.com/Y313xIVh1g — Mekka Don (@MekkaDonMusic) February 21, 2021

If Dasani was a person. pic.twitter.com/qFXrRwu2ni — talkie (@Talkie86) February 21, 2021

Advertisement

Mfs in Texas would rather die of dehydration than drink Dasani LMFAOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/jQSFRYhqnc — Drew🗣💯 (@Drew09060284) February 21, 2021

Coca Cola when they try to donate water to Texas but mfs would rather die of dehydration than drink Dasani pic.twitter.com/QqyMRshC8r — Tashdeed Faruk (@TKFaruk8) February 21, 2021

Texans water pipes have currently frozen over. People are struggling to find clean drinking water. Turning away aid in the form of water may be a tad too excessive.

Coca-Cola donated trailer trucks of water to Houston.



And people are actually ragging on them because it's Dasani water.



We are one FUCKED up species..... — MITTY (Ntchwaidumela) (@Mitumba10) February 21, 2021

People bitching about the brand of water they're getting during a State of Emergency: pic.twitter.com/E0InAK5Ikq — Mr.USA 🇺🇸 (@time2talk2U2) February 21, 2021

Also read: Twitter responds with hilarious memes after Derrick Lewis knocks out Curtis Blaydes