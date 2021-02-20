Twitter wants justice for Ted Cruz's dog "Snowflake" who was abandoned in freezing Texas weather

Senator Ted Cruz has found himself in hot water in more ways than one recently. Recently, he was caught fleeing his freezing state of Texas in favor of the sunny skies and beaches of Cancún.

As if abandoning the millions of Texans that he represents wasn't enough, it now seems that Ted Cruz's loyalty doesn't even extend to his own dog. Ted Cruz's dog Snowflake has been abandoned at home while the senator has taken off for a vacation.

Twitter users are up in arms and campaigning for justice in Snowflake's name.

Free Snowflake, free Snowflake. That sweet dog should not be forced to live with Ted Cruz. pic.twitter.com/cFr1Ox6B3Q — Lorenzo The Cat (@LorenzoTheCat) February 19, 2021

When did Ted Cruz leave for Mexico, and why did he abandon his dog Snowflake

Following the winter storm that hit Texas, the state's infrastructure failed it almost immediately. Millions of people have lost power in their homes. A consequent loss of water has led to frozen pipes as well.

While most Texans are living through a nightmare, Ted Cruz has absolved himself of all responsibility. He has chosen to flee the country and wait out the storm instead.

Ted Cruz has not only abandoned his poor dog Snowflake in the freezing temperatures. He's since deflected blame by stating that he was being a good father and simply accompanying his daughters to Mexico.

Netizens were not having any of it. They took to Twitter to voice their dissent and to give Snowflake the voice he deserves.

Here are some of the tweets on the same:

Ted #CruzIsADisgrace because he helped incite Jan 6th insurrection.



But he's also a disgrace because of how he abandoned Texans, his dog Snowflake, and threw his daughters under the bus.



RT this gem from @chipfranklin.🔥 https://t.co/df44C8VpZp — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) February 20, 2021

This one is for the people of Texas and #Snowflake, fuck you @tedcruz. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) February 20, 2021

Snowflake's owner is an asshole. pic.twitter.com/UZ2orzrNVS — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 20, 2021

It’s been cold in Houston. But I never had to worry about being left behind for Cancun. #Snowflake pic.twitter.com/uHaPz2CXmL — Leia (@LeiaLovesTexas) February 20, 2021

Sen. Ted Cruz's Security Guard Cared for His Dog Snowflake During Widely Criticized Cancún Trip pic.twitter.com/TW9MkqoLD2 — Homer Price 📬 (@HomerPrice56A) February 19, 2021

I still can't believe they left Snowflake behind — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) February 20, 2021

Trump’s lapdog doesn’t even treat his own dog right pic.twitter.com/w13lGgkASO — Trump Villain Cards (@MAGAsMostWanted) February 20, 2021

When Ted Cruz eventually returns from his vacation, he may have two storms on his hands.

