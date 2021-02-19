The funniest Ted Cruz x Snowflake memes on the internet

The backlash surrounding Texas Senator Ted Cruz's controversial jaunt to Cancun only seems to have gotten worse after it was revealed that he abandoned his poodle in his freezing home.

Interestingly enough, his pet is called Snowflake, a revelation which has only served as fodder for a barrage of memes poking fun at the Senator's irresponsibility and perceived public persona.

His decision to take a luxury vacation amid a bitter icy storm that has caused widespread power outages in Texas has been vociferously slammed online.

Moreover, his attempts at justifying his actions only made matters worse, as he claimed that the decision to take a trip was simply at the behest of his daughters.

While this careless action has led to large-scale dissent online, the humor was certainly not far behind.

Within minutes of his suitcase wheeling pictures going viral, Twitter wasted no time in conjuring up a plethora of hilarious memes aimed at Sen. Cruz and his dog, Snowflake.

Ted Cruz becomes a meme, while Snowflake becomes a sensation.

Hundreds of thousands of homes in Texas have been devoid of heat, electricity, and water in the wake of a historic and unprecedented winter storm called Uri that has brought the entire state to a standstill.

The unforgiving storm has left families in the dark, battling freezing temperatures as the Electric Reliability Council of Texas works to restore power across the state.

Knowing the severity of the situation, Sen. Cruz's decision to take a vacation has invoked every online community. Public sentiment is simmering.

Several Twitter users added a humorous spin to the narrative by concocting a slew of memes based around Ted Cruz, his trip to Cancun, and Snowflake.

Ted Cruz to his kids: pic.twitter.com/yPJzjT7wYl — Zaki Hasan (@zakiscorner) February 18, 2021

Nice shot, #PerseveranceRover



Looks like it's not just Matt Damon stuck up there. pic.twitter.com/laAg6tbwfA — William Linde (@WELinde) February 18, 2021

The first photos transmitted from Perseverance on Mars. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/Taa10NCvyh — Heather Bucha Whaley (@HeatherWhaley) February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz making a video statement later today pic.twitter.com/65xZcUG5bz — Declan Cashin (@Tweet_Dec) February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz arrives in Cancun. pic.twitter.com/KYAstrAPnR — raf (@rafaelshimunov) February 18, 2021

off to his next venture pic.twitter.com/rCChBiGcID — Bobby Kneecaps (@bobby_kneecaps) February 18, 2021

I've seen Snowflake somewhere before. pic.twitter.com/LFCl6TWIhf — Karlo ♥︎ Takki (@KarloTakki) February 19, 2021

Live look at Snowflake when Ted Cruz comes through the door: pic.twitter.com/st3AstAA8l — 🧈MeltLikeButta🧈 (@JWButta) February 19, 2021

Never thought I could dislike Ted Cruz more than I already did...until he left his dog #Snowflake home to freeze to death. pic.twitter.com/DjKVyPedjm — Girl Power 💙 (@HaleBingrocks95) February 19, 2021

Actually Bernie Sanders is currently dog-sitting Snowflake, Ted Cruz’s 🐶(that’s the dog’s real name 😂 ❄️)! pic.twitter.com/TfTDbg48lS — Melz👩🏻🇭🇳🗽🍎 🍭🍬 ☘️ 🌈 (@MelMel1082) February 19, 2021

Ted Cruz proved he’s the Billy Zane of the Titanic. #Cancun pic.twitter.com/L2MSvDfg2O — Myriam 🌊 (@maximusmom13) February 19, 2021

Now would be a good time to share Ted Cruz's new Cancun tourism video on our YouTube channel: https://t.co/V9tC9EdGWT pic.twitter.com/re2YzZDqiL — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) February 19, 2021

Ted Cruz did the meme pic.twitter.com/24VcZHZJwt — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 18, 2021

Me every time I see another great Ted Cruz meme pic.twitter.com/asNE9WIhZL — Dillon Maxwell (@dmaxwell1114) February 18, 2021

Bernie saw you Ted. pic.twitter.com/U8ork8Yf9A — Jerry Saltz (@jerrysaltz) February 18, 2021

When your dad blames you for his decision to abandon his state during a crisis pic.twitter.com/fxTnTNd5SP — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz when he’s back from Cancun and is asked who’s to blame for the Texas weather crisis pic.twitter.com/bgee1JuZa3 — Real Housewives Gifs (@housewifegifs) February 18, 2021

T for Troy?



No, T for Ted Cruz deserted his constituents for a vacation in Mexico pic.twitter.com/FMcahCW1J2 — Andy (six feet away) (@andy_witz) February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz trying to figure out which one of his family members to blame pic.twitter.com/TuVqqB4uA5 — Jason Gallagher (@jga41agher) February 18, 2021

Ted Cruz's office trying to figure out how to spin his trip to Cancun pic.twitter.com/M5gN3cHtk0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 18, 2021

no signs of intelligent life pic.twitter.com/MwgEB5deja — let them eat champagne (@ibrokemyserious) February 18, 2021

Snowflakes reaction when Ted Cruz got home pic.twitter.com/7Fd0c43cLQ — Ted Cruz used TEXANS 👋 (@IndictPOTUS45) February 19, 2021

Ted Cruz when he finds out we know about Snowflake pic.twitter.com/EGqmB31uel — lyss (@aly_lyss) February 19, 2021

Video Footage of Ted Cruz being welcomed home by his dog snowflake ! pic.twitter.com/GST1DQtvUB — Huggy Lowdown (@HuggyLowdownDC) February 19, 2021

As memes continue to come in thick and fast, it appears that Sen. Cruz might have just dethroned Sen. Bernie Sanders as the reigning meme king of the internet.