The funniest Ted Cruz x Snowflake memes on the internet

The backlash surrounding Texas Senator Ted Cruz's controversial jaunt to Cancun only seems to have gotten worse after it was revealed that he abandoned his poodle in his freezing home.
Interestingly enough, his pet is called Snowflake, a revelation which has only served as fodder for a barrage of memes poking fun at the Senator's irresponsibility and perceived public persona.
His decision to take a luxury vacation amid a bitter icy storm that has caused widespread power outages in Texas has been vociferously slammed online.
Moreover, his attempts at justifying his actions only made matters worse, as he claimed that the decision to take a trip was simply at the behest of his daughters.
While this careless action has led to large-scale dissent online, the humor was certainly not far behind.
Within minutes of his suitcase wheeling pictures going viral, Twitter wasted no time in conjuring up a plethora of hilarious memes aimed at Sen. Cruz and his dog, Snowflake.
Ted Cruz becomes a meme, while Snowflake becomes a sensation.
Hundreds of thousands of homes in Texas have been devoid of heat, electricity, and water in the wake of a historic and unprecedented winter storm called Uri that has brought the entire state to a standstill.
The unforgiving storm has left families in the dark, battling freezing temperatures as the Electric Reliability Council of Texas works to restore power across the state.
Knowing the severity of the situation, Sen. Cruz's decision to take a vacation has invoked every online community. Public sentiment is simmering.
Several Twitter users added a humorous spin to the narrative by concocting a slew of memes based around Ted Cruz, his trip to Cancun, and Snowflake.
As memes continue to come in thick and fast, it appears that Sen. Cruz might have just dethroned Sen. Bernie Sanders as the reigning meme king of the internet.
Published 19 Feb 2021, 18:02 IST