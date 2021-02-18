Rick Astley memes trend online, after 4K remastered version of "Never Gonna Give You Up" goes viral

Musician Rick Astley is trending on Twitter once again, after a mastered 4K version of his smash-hit "Never Gonna Give You Up" went viral on social media recently.
The 55-year old English singer-songwriter has acquired legendary status in pop culture due to the viral phenomenon of "Rickrolling."
Rickrolling is currently one of the most popular trends online and has even become a meme. The prank revolves around luring unsuspecting viewers to click on a disguised hyperlink, which leads them to a video of Astley's infectious evergreen track, "Never Gonna Give You Up."
Astley started trending because a YouTuber uploaded a 4K remastered version of the 80s hit song. The internet was thrilled with this video.
Several Rick Astley fans took to Twitter to gush over his new, revamped look as they showered unbridled praise upon him once again.
Post its viral resurgence from 2008 onwards. Rickrolling memes have become a canon in today's digital age of social media and cyber pranks. Astley's video has attained cult status.
Here are some of the reactions online, as a majority of fans conjured up a slew of hilarious memes centered around the act of getting Rickrolled:
Rickrolling fever takes over Twitter, as Rick Astley trends online in 4K
With fans going ga-ga over the remastered version of Astley's song, it goes on to show the kind of influence this track commands more than three decades after its release.
Astley continues to be adored in online spaces as the Rickrolling meme continues to evolve in meaning for a digital audience.Published 18 Feb 2021, 20:30 IST