Rick Astley memes trend online, after 4K remastered version of "Never Gonna Give You Up" goes viral

Musician Rick Astley is trending on Twitter once again, after a mastered 4K version of his smash-hit "Never Gonna Give You Up" went viral on social media recently.

The 55-year old English singer-songwriter has acquired legendary status in pop culture due to the viral phenomenon of "Rickrolling."

Rickrolling is currently one of the most popular trends online and has even become a meme. The prank revolves around luring unsuspecting viewers to click on a disguised hyperlink, which leads them to a video of Astley's infectious evergreen track, "Never Gonna Give You Up."

Astley started trending because a YouTuber uploaded a 4K remastered version of the 80s hit song. The internet was thrilled with this video.

4K Rick Astley is crisper than McDonalds Sprite. IT LOOKS SO GOOD!!!pic.twitter.com/UQImEre8c7 — Sir Pauer (@SirPauer) February 18, 2021

I freakin' love Twitter. I was so down when I logged in and almost immediately saw that Rick Astley was trending, which scared the crap out of me. I clicked on it and got remastered amazingly wonderfully strange Rick Astley doing what Rick Astley does best. I don't even mind :) https://t.co/eDIIHODjtr — @T1nA_ (@T1na_) February 18, 2021

Several Rick Astley fans took to Twitter to gush over his new, revamped look as they showered unbridled praise upon him once again.

Post its viral resurgence from 2008 onwards. Rickrolling memes have become a canon in today's digital age of social media and cyber pranks. Astley's video has attained cult status.

Me: Wait, Rick Astley is a red head?!?



Me: Wait, Rick Astley is a red head?!? pic.twitter.com/Ea2pFiAuvz — Justina Ireland (@justinaireland) February 18, 2021

The 4K 60FPS version of Rick Astley's Never gonna give you up is amazing. This was my favorite song when I was 7 years old. I watched the video on TBS - Night Tracks all of the time. @rickastley is amazing. I never got Rick Rolled. I always got nostalgia. pic.twitter.com/8vSUvh5CCd — Derek Ross (@derekmross) February 18, 2021

High quality Rick Astley pic.twitter.com/Vu50wHH0sX — Aqua The Boomer (@NautaBoomer) February 17, 2021

Here are some of the reactions online, as a majority of fans conjured up a slew of hilarious memes centered around the act of getting Rickrolled:

Rickrolling fever takes over Twitter, as Rick Astley trends online in 4K

when i saw rick astley trending i thought something bad happened, instead it’s just twitter rickrolling itself in 4k pic.twitter.com/d25dpaZNtI — infinity (@infinity_mcyt) February 18, 2021

Vote for Rick Astley... pic.twitter.com/KdhLDcA3Ft — Matthew Alan Mullins (@MatthewAMullins) February 18, 2021

therapist: 60fps 4k rick astley isn’t real, he can’t hurt you



60fps 4k rick astley:pic.twitter.com/UoNHaPUrAL — jin 🍓🐰 (@ddalgitokki29) February 18, 2021

Rick Astley at 60fps in 4K is the gift that keeps on giving. pic.twitter.com/NMiGxKNkvc — Exodus de Alexandria (@ExodusdA) February 18, 2021

I hope Rick Astley knows that we all love him and appreciate his existence 💖 pic.twitter.com/GBWZfmBp2y — defrosted beans™️ (@thiccybarnes) February 18, 2021

twitter has rick astley trending today is going to be a good day pic.twitter.com/g39NJuIq5v — masterissak (@IssakT_) February 18, 2021

Why does the Rick Astley 4k vid look so freaking crispy, its actually insane pic.twitter.com/gjhM2xKkvY — honest tweets (@honesttweets25) February 18, 2021

I explained what a Rickroll is, and when to send one, to my kids today. I am glad I can teach them practical knowledge. #RickAstley #nevergonnagiveyouup — mitchparkerciso speaking at your event soon (@mitchparkerciso) February 18, 2021

We need to talk about how the dancer playing the bartender in the Rick Astley video goes on a JOURNEY....#rickastley Never Gonna Give You Up 4k 60FPS pic.twitter.com/j3UhYPAIxL — Rachel Griffiths As Everybody (@CraigStevenHil2) February 18, 2021

With fans going ga-ga over the remastered version of Astley's song, it goes on to show the kind of influence this track commands more than three decades after its release.

Astley continues to be adored in online spaces as the Rickrolling meme continues to evolve in meaning for a digital audience.