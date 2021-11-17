Hi-C Ecto Cooler - How to buy, release date, and all about the Ghostbusters: Afterlife special drink

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set to be released on Friday, November 19. Given the occasion, Coca-Cola is also rebooting the Hi-C Ecto Cooler drink from the late 80s. The soft drink was first released in 1987, when Coca-Cola’s Minute Maid division made the drink to promote the cartoon series The Real Ghostbusters, based on the original 1984 film.

While the series ran from 1986 to 1991, the Ecto Cooler went beyond the show and was in circulation until a decade after The Real Ghostbusters got canceled. In April 2016, Coca-Cola sold the drink again for a limited time to promote the reboot of Ghostbusters with an all-women cast.

The pop-cultural relevance of the drink is still uplifting with recent appearances in shows like Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty and Disney Plus’ Loki.

During the previous Ghostbusters reboot movie’s release in 2016, the Ecto Cooler was available in supermarkets and grocery stores for almost eight months. However, this time Coca-Cola has opted for a giveaway-based system about who gets the extremely limited edition drink.

On November 15, Hi-C’s Twitter page awakened from the limbo and announced that:

“Guess who escaped from the vault for an exclusive commemorative drop just in time for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, in theaters November 19?

“While this won’t be available for purchase, show us [the Greenheart emoji] @DrinkHiC & @Ghostbusters & you may get slimed!”

This practically meant that followers of the Hi-C Twitter page would have to comment with a heart to be eligible for the giveaway. Several Ghostbusters fans rushed to the original thread to share snaps of their Ghostbusters memorabilia and their Ecto Cooler collectible cards and bottles.

However, unlike before, it seems that Hi-C is using Ghostbusters to promote its social media pages. While previously, the drink’s popularity was used for marketing the movie.

The Ecto Cooler Bottle Size (Image via Hi-C/ Coca-Cola)

After almost 20-year of the original movie, the Ecto Cooler is technically back with a 12-ounce bottle of almost 355 ml. The bottle is larger in size than the previous launches. Although the iconic ‘Slimer’ ghost is featured in the bottle.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife releases on November 19. The film stars Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and others. However, the movie also has actors from the original Ghostbusters (1984), including Sigourney Weaver, Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Pots, amongst others.

