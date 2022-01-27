Which restaurants does Cat Cora own? Iron Chef star all set for FOX's The Real Dirty Dancing

After conquering the culinary world, the world-renowned chef and restaurateur Cat Cora will try to conquer The Real Dirty Dancing with her dancing skills.

Cat Cora will contest with Brie Bella, Corbin Bleu, Tyler Cameron, Howie Dorough, Antonio Gates, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, and Loni Love, to be crowned as the winning “Baby” and “Johnny” of The Real Dirty Dancing championship.

What restaurants does The Real Dirty Dancing star Cat Cora own?

An expert cook, Cat Cora has more than 18 restaurants across the United States - globally serving healthy gourmet meals.

Some of her famous restaurants are:

Cat Cora’s Kitchen – in U.S airports. Cat Cora’s Gourmet Market - in U.S airports Cat Cora's Taproom - in the Detroit Metro Airport Ocean by Cat Cora - an award-winning restaurant in Singapore Kouzzina by Cat Cora - at Disney World CCQ at Macy's Postino - in San Francisco's East Bay Mesa Burger - in Santa Barbara Goleta and Montecito Olilo by Cat Cora Wicked Eats by Cat Cora - over 500 pop-ups across America.

Trained at the Culinary Institute of America, the Jackson, Mississippi native, Cora, showed off her culinary expertise at two 3-star Michelin restaurants in France. She was the first woman to be in the Culinary Hall of Fame. Cora was also crowned the first woman Iron Chef on Food Network’s hit show, Iron Chef America in 2005.

The avid philanthropist has been awarded The President’s Volunteer Service Award and The President’s Lifetime Achievement Award by President Barack Obama for her service. In 2006, Cat was awarded “Teacher of the Year Award” by Bon Appetit Magazine.

Author of her memoir Cooking as Fast as I Can: A Chef's Story of Family, Food, and Forgiveness, she has published three cookbooks where she shares her recipes. These are Cat Cora’s Kitchen, Cooking From The Hip: Fast, Easy, Phenomenal Meals, and Classics With a Twist: Fresh Takes on Favorite Dishes.

A parent of six boys, health and fitness expert, Cora made her TV debut in 1999, as co-host of Food Network’s Melting Pot with Rocco Di Spirito. Since then, she has appeared on a number of shows like My Country My Kitchen: Greece, Date Plate, Fine Living’s Simplify Your Life, Around the World in 80 Plates, My Kitchen Rules, and Family Food Fight.

After adding so many feathers to her hat, Cora is all set to try something new with The Real Dirty Dancing, which will air on February 1, 2022 on Fox.

Edited by Danyal Arabi