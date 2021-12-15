All Destiny 2 Dawning 2021 recipes and ingredients  

Dawning in Destiny 2 celebrates the coming of Winter by baking special treats for all the characters in the game. Like every annual event, Eva Levante is at the heart of the Tower guiding the Guardians to numerous ingredients and recipes. She is also giving away bounties, event currencies and much more.

The primary feature of Destiny 2's Dawning involves making cookies and handing them out to specific vendors. However, to make these cookies, players must go through the process of gathering the ingredients. Each recipe requires a specific uncommon ingredient, a rare material and 15 Essence of Dawning.

The following article breaks down the list of Dawning recipes from 2021 and the respective vendors to whom players should gift them.

The Essence of Dawning and rare ingredients, among other items, required for Destiny 2 Dawning recipes

The latest Dawning in Destiny 2 lets players cook a total of 21 recipes within Eva's Holiday Oven. The process of gathering ingredients involves the players defeating a specific type of enemy with a certain weapon or skill. However, the main work comes after cooking the main recipe.

Each cookie requires its respective consignees, who in return will gift the Guardians with an event-exclusive weapon, Dawning Spirits and a random upgrade material.

Eliksni Birdseed recipe in Eva's Holiday Oven (Image via Destiny 2)

Dawning Spirits in Destiny 2 is a little hard to come by. Therefore, gathering ingredients and gifting cookies are the best bets for a player. The following list contains recipes followed by their respective vendors and ingredients:

Gjallardoodles for Zavala : Ether Cane, Delicious Explosions

: Ether Cane, Delicious Explosions Traveler Donut Holes for Ikora Rey : Cabal Oil, Flash of Inspiration

: Cabal Oil, Flash of Inspiration Chocolate Ship Cookies for Amanda Holliday : Cabal Oil, Null Taste

: Cabal Oil, Null Taste Telemetry Tapioca for Banshee-44 : Vex Milk, Bullet Spray

: Vex Milk, Bullet Spray Eliksni Birdseed for Hawthorne's Falcon : Ether Cane, Personal Touch

: Ether Cane, Personal Touch Gentlemen's Shortbread for Devrim Kay : Ether Cane, Perfect Taste

: Ether Cane, Perfect Taste Infinite Forest Cake for Failsafe : Vex Milk, Impossible Heat

: Vex Milk, Impossible Heat Vanilla Blades for Lord Shaxx : Cabal Oil, Sharp Flavor

: Cabal Oil, Sharp Flavor Dark Chocolate Motes for Drifter : Taken Butter, Null Taste

: Taken Butter, Null Taste Ill-Fortune Cookies for Petra Venj : Dark Ether Cane, Impossible Heat

: Dark Ether Cane, Impossible Heat Strange Cookies for Xur : Taken Butter, Electric Flavor

: Taken Butter, Electric Flavor Lavender Ribbon Cookies for Saint-14 : Vex Milk, Personal Touch

: Vex Milk, Personal Touch Hot Crossfire Buns for Ada-1 : Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors

: Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies for Eris Morn : Chitin Powder, Finishing Touch

: Chitin Powder, Finishing Touch Etheric Coldsnaps for Variks : Chitin Powder, Electric Flavor

: Chitin Powder, Electric Flavor Blueberry Crumbles for Shaw Han : Ether Cane, Bullet Spray

: Ether Cane, Bullet Spray Bittersweet Biscotti for Crow : Dark Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors

: Dark Ether Cane, Balanced Flavors Bright-Dusted Snowballs for Tess : Chitin Powder, Multifaceted Flavors

: Chitin Powder, Multifaceted Flavors Classic Butter Cookies for Eva : Taken Butter, Superb Texture

: Taken Butter, Superb Texture Starwort Thins for Exo Stranger : Dark Ether Cane, Dark Frosting

: Dark Ether Cane, Dark Frosting Ascendant Apple Tart for Queen Mara: Taken Butter, Sharp Flavor

One thing to note here is that every recipe does require an additional 15 Essence of Dawning.

Return gift from Amanda Holliday (Image via Destiny 2)

Recipes such as Starwort Thins and Ascendant Apple Tart are the only ones that appear to be new this season in Destiny 2.

