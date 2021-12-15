All Dawning ingredients in Destiny 2 and how to get them 

Destiny 2's Dawning started with the latest weekly reset on December 14 alongside additional bounties and rewards. Like every other winter event that came before, this year also involves Guardians baking cookies inside a special oven using numerous ingredients.

With over 20 ingredients and recipes to choose from, things tend to get a little confusing for players who are trying to cook. The following article breaks down all the materials and how to get them in Destiny 2 for Dawning 2021.

How to get all the materials and recipes in Destiny 2's Dawning 2021

To start things off, the Guardians need to spawn at the Tower of Destiny 2 and speak to Eva Levante. She will hand over a quest known as The Dawning, which asks players to bake cookies in the Oven and deliver them to vendors across the system.

However, gathering the materials isn't as easy as it may seem, since recipes for Dawning come with items gathered only by specific means. Some items might be exclusive to certain enemies, while others are bound to certain types of kills.

The following materials can be gathered by defeating specific Destiny 2 enemies anywhere in the system. They include:

Vex Milk from defeating Vex enemies.

Ether Cane from Fallen opponents.

Cabal Oil from defeating Cabals.

Chitin Powder from defeating Hive enemies.

Taken Butter from defeating Taken.

Dark Ether Cane after defeating Scorns.

One thing to note here is that every material has a specific chance at a drop rate. So players won't have a guaranteed chance of getting ingredients after defeating a combatant.

Eva's Holiday Oven 2.1 materials for a recipe (Image via Destiny 2)

Another list of materials consists of rare ingredients that are a little tougher to get. To acquire each of these items, players will need to execute a specific type of kill on any Destiny 2 enemy. The following list contains all the ingredients along with how to get them:

Delicious Explosions from any Rocket, GL, or Grenade ability kill.

Sharp Falor from killing enemies with Swords.

Impossible Heat from any source dealing Solar damage.

Electric Flavor from any source dealing Arc damage.

Null Taste from any source dealing Void damage.

Flash of Inspiration from generating Orbs of Power.

Personal Touch from Melee ability kills.

Perfect Taste gained from defeating enemies with precision damage.

Bullet Spray from Auto Rifle, SMG, and Machine Gun kills.

Finishing Touch from kills with Finishers.

Balanced Flavors can be gained after defeating combatants using Pulse, Scouts, and Bows.

Multifaceted Flavors from defeating multiple targets in quick succession.

Superb Texture from Super ability kills.

Dark Frosting from Stasis kills.

Destiny 2 Eva Holiday Oven 2.1 rare ingredients (Image via Bungie)

Once cooked, each Dawning recipe in Destiny 2 needs to be distributed across the system. As mentioned before, some of these recipes are exclusive to a few selected vendors, as they can't just be gifted to anyone within the game.

