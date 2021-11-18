Where to find the Trove Guardians in Destiny 2? 

With the release of Destiny 2 Shadowkeep in 2019, players got to experience numerous changes in the sandbox. With the introduction of armour 2.0 and exotic quests, it has been two years since the community got a brand new location and a raid alongside the Year 3 expansion.

After almost two years, some players are still finding their way through the lunar planet. One of these quests is known as "Memory of Toland," which requires the players to search Trove Guardians scattered across the Moon in Destiny 2.

Trove Guardian's location in Destiny 2's and how to find them

To start the "Memory of Toland" quest, Guardians will first need to acquire an exotic rocket launcher called the Deathbringer alongside finishing the "Memory of Sai Mota." If players are unable to find these missions in their orbital tabs, chances are they have been abandoned and will be claimable via the Quest Archive on the Tower.

Trove Guardian (Image via Destiny 2)

Finding a Trove Guardian in Destiny 2 is not that hard of a task as opposed to the chest puzzle that comes after defeating it. The quest itself consists of four steps, which require the Guardians to defeat Trove Guardians wandering in one of three locations. They are Hellmouth, Anchor of Light, or Archer's Line.

A memory of Toland, The Shattered quest step (Image via Destiny 2)

The spawn locations are explained below in detail.

1) Anchor of Light

Anchor of Light location (Image via Bungie)

Guardians need to spawn at the Sanctuary waypoint of the Moon and head right until they meet four intersections. The Trove Guardian can be found wandering on at the location. It is a Hive Knight that can be quickly spotted.

After defeating, players will need to follow a jumping puzzle that will lead straight to the chest. Looting that chest will unlock the next step in the quest of "Memory of Toland."

2) Archer's Line

Archer's Line location (Image via Destiny 2)

One of the Trove Guardians in Destiny 2 can be found at Archer's Line, located on the Moon. Players will need to head left from the Sanctuary Waypoint and look for the Trove Guardian underneath the broken bridge.

The next jumping puzzle will once again lead the players to a secret chest.

3) Hellmouth

Hellmouth on Moon (Image via Destiny 2)

The final location is near the Hellmouth vicinity on the Moon. This area is accessible from both Archer's Line and the Anchor of Light. The Trove Guardian in Destiny 2 usually spawns on the right side of the road after crossing the prominent gap to the east.

Trove Guardian location in Hellmouth (Image via Destiny 2)

One thing to note here is that Trove Guardians spawn only once in a specific area. For example, players can defeat one Guardian in either of the three locations mentioned in the quest objective. Their spawn rate varies weekly, so players will also need to wait an entire week to defeat another Trove Guardian.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar