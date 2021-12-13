Destiny 2 weekly reset (December 14 to 21): The Dawning begins, Devil's Lair Nightfall, and more 

Bungie's 30th Anniversary event in Destiny 2 is underway alongside heaps of content to choose from. Aside from exotic quests and new activities, players got a taste of the Iron Banner and Momentum Control as well.

However, things don't end there as Eva Levante will be making an appearance at the Tower starting December 14.

Destiny 2 will be getting The Dawning event in the upcoming week alongside Devil's Lair Nightfall and Mayhem game mode. In addition, the Grandmaster catch-up node will be available to players who have completed the Conqueror seal. This is for players who haven't yet achieved the guilded seal.

Upcoming content in Destiny 2 weekly reset for December 14

1) The Dawning begins

The Dawning in Destiny 2 is an annual event, brought by Eva Levante to the Tower. Much like other annual events, The Dawning also consists of weekly bounties and exclusive currencies that further reward weapons, armor, and exotics.

Going by tradition, this year's Dawning will also have 'Eva's Holiday Oven' where players can bake cookies and gift them to characters across the entire system.

To bake cookies, players need the 'Essence of Dawning' from completing activities and bounties from Eva. Certain characters need a particular type of gift, which will be revealed after The Dawning begins on December 14.

The Dawning can be considered Destiny 2's event to celebrate the coming of winter.

2) Devil's Lair Nightfall

Devil's Lair will be back in the Nightfall pool, where players will have to take on the combined forces of Hive and the Fallen. The weapon pool will have the Comedian and Shadow Price as part of the drop, with the Grandmaster mode dropping the adept versions.

In addition, players can get extra rewards at the end of each Nightfall strike. That means Guardians can get two of the same weapons or different ones from each run.

3) Mayhem in Crucible

Mayhem is a Crucible game mode where the super abilities of players regenerate faster, with a score value multiplied by 10.

This mode is useful for any Guardians looking to finish ability-based bounties or challenges. Mayhem will also help players with crucible-related bounties from Eva next week.

