Halo's Battle Rifle, Energy Sword, and Magnum showcased for Destiny 2 during Bungie's 30th Anniversary trailer

Bungie's 30th Anniversary event in Destiny 2 just had its trailer revealed a few hours ago. Most of the changes were announced beforehand. The community was still hyped about any secret announcements from the company ahead of today's release.

As expected, players got to see a bunch of new stuff in the trailer that wasn't mentioned in any news before. It looks like Destiny 2 will be getting a few weapons from Halo, specifically the fan-favorite Energy Sword, Magnum, and Battle Rifle.

However, the Magnum, known as 'Forerunner' in Destiny 2, will be an exotic Sidearm that will be bound to a separate quest. Other gears such as the Battle Rifle and Energy Sword will sit in the legendary slot of the inventory.

It is an exciting time to be a Destiny 2 and Halo fan, as Bungie pretty much confirmed their little collaboration in the latest 30 Anniversary event trailer. Aside from returning weapons such as Eyasluna and 1000-Yard Stare, there seem to be additional weapons that appear to be Matador 64 and Hero of Ages.

Returning weapons from Destiny 1 (Image via Bungie)

In addition, Guardians will also get Halo's Magnum as an exotic Sidearm by completing an exotic quest. The RPM and perks of this weapon remain unannounced.

Halo's Magnum in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Other weapons from Halo include the three-burst Battle Rifle, Energy Sword, Pardon our Dust breech Grenade Launcher, Wastelander M5 Shotgun, and what appears to be a legendary Trace Rifle. All the mentioned weapons will be available in the 30th Anniversary pack, alongside the Thorn Armor set and Gjallarhorn.

Halo and other collaboration weapons in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Bungie has been very reserved regarding any collaborations with other titles. With the 30th Anniversary patch just a few minutes away, they announced a lot of additional weapons aside from the ones already mentioned.

While it is unknown whether players will get Halo weapons via a paid dungeon, the Guardians are looking forward to how the new weapons will play with the current sandbox in Destiny 2.

