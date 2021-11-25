Destiny 2 Dawning event is coming sooner than expected

The Dawning event in Destiny 2 has been an annual ceremony in the Tower, which celebrates the coming winter. It usually starts from December until the first week of January. Like every other annual event, Dawning is also hosted by Eva Levante alongside a Holiday Oven for baking.

Last year’s Dawning was scheduled from December 15 to January 5. With the 30th Anniversary patch coming on December 7, 2021, the entire concept of Dawning seems to be overshadowed.

Destiny 2 @DestinyTheGame 🚨REMINDER🚨



Everybody write your Dawning letters to Eva so she knows what to bring you. 🚨REMINDER🚨 Everybody write your Dawning letters to Eva so she knows what to bring you. https://t.co/5V3fhXxrEo

However, Bungie uploaded a small teaser, hinting that the annual winter event might arrive sooner than everyone expected.

The depth of the 30th Anniversary patch seems to overshadow the arrival of Destiny 2 Dawning

On November 22, Destiny 2’s official Twitter account uploaded a picture of Eva, asking everyone to write Dawning letters. This is a possible tease for the upcoming annual event. The first Dawning took place in December 2017, where players had to make gifts instead of baking.

The Destiny 2 Season of the Lost calendar was revealed not so long ago. It consisted of all the upcoming content for the next three weeks until Witch Queen. The Dawning, alongside Moments of Triumph, was mentioned in the 30th Anniversary section, indicating the event's start around the release or a week later.

Destiny 2 Season of the Lost calendar for the upcoming months (Image via Bungie)

With the entire month of November having a dry period in Season 15, players are looking for at least a full three months’ worth of content. These include the 30th Anniversary activities, dungeons, Dawning, and Moments of Triumph. However, players will have plenty of things to do in December with the Anniversary event and the winter seasonal event.

dmg04 @A_dmg04



All I need is a hug. Some recipes to bake nice treats for our friends in the Tower and off-planet would be nice, too.



Thank you,

-dmg04 @DestinyTheGame To my dearest Shader Grandma,All I need is a hug. Some recipes to bake nice treats for our friends in the Tower and off-planet would be nice, too.Thank you,-dmg04 @DestinyTheGame To my dearest Shader Grandma, All I need is a hug. Some recipes to bake nice treats for our friends in the Tower and off-planet would be nice, too.Thank you,-dmg04

Judging by the previous versions, the community can expect Dawning to arrive on December 14, if not with the Anniversary patch. After the teaser by Bungie, Destiny 2’s community manager dmg04 said,

“Some recipes for baking nice treats for our friends at the Tower and off-planet.”

This pretty much confirms that this year, players are going to have to bake cookies yet again.

Dawning will contain three types of bounties from Eva Levante. These are Weekly, Daily, and Additional, further rewarding players with different ingredients, Essence of Dawning, and Bright Dust.

