How to get Jurassic Green pulse rifle in Destiny 2

Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost 2021 is in full swing with the latest weekly reset. The annual celebration is back at the Tower, with the usual vendor Eva Levante treating the Guardians with multiple rewards.

The latest annual event comes with additional gear, exclusive currencies, and multiple triumphs. The latest legendary pulse rifle, known as Jurassic Green, caught the eye of numerous Guardians.

It can be acquired by completing a few event-exclusive quest steps.

Steps to get the Jurassic Green pulse rifle in Destiny 2

Step 1

Eva Levante, Festival of the Lost vendor at the Tower (Image via Bungie)

To start things off, players will need to navigate to their quest tab and look for the Event-Exclusive Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost quest, "Gone But Not Forgotten." This has a total of seven steps that require gathering candy and spectral pages all over the system. However, they can be summed up in four elaborate on.

Eva will ask the Guardians to equip any of the three Festival Masks to kick off the celebration.

Step 2

Gone but Not Forgotten event-exclusive mask (Image via Destiny 2)

After acquiring the mask, Guardians will now have to defeat enemies and finish any of the mentioned activities. They can be anything varying from Gambit, Crucible, or even Vanguard Strike.

Defeating enemies will drop candy, which the players will need 100 in total. In addition, three spectral pages will be granted after finishing an activity.

One thing to note is that the entire process needs to be done by having the Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost mask equipped.

Step 3

Haunted Lost Sector playlist (Image via Bungie)

Haunted Lost Sectors is a playlist activity for this year's Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost. In this quest, Guardians will be matched with each other. Coupled with that, they have to defeat certain enemies and finish objectives.

Additional capture points within the Sector further spawn a boss called "Headless One."

Headless One boss (Image via Bungie)

The third step of the questline will now be undertaken; Guardians will be asked to defeat the final boss of the Sector, known as Oxiith, Abandoned Spawn. This will turn the Spectral Pages into Manifested Pages.

Step 4

Book of the Forgotten at the Tower (Image via Bungie)

Also Read

Players will now be asked to return to the Tower and speak to Eva Levante. She will request for the Manifested Pages, acquired from the Sector, to be turned in for the "Book of the Forgotten" located within the Tower.

The Book of the Forgotten holds a total of 27 unlockable lores, each needing two, five, and nine manifested pages to unravel. Guardians will be rewarded with the latest Destiny 2 pulse rifle, "Jurassic Green," after opening one of the lore from the book.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul