Who is Next Level Chef’s Reuel Vincent, the contestant who had a hole in his heart?

Gordon Ramsay’s newest show, Next Level Chef, is set to premiere in January 2022. Reuel Vincent will be one of the 15 contestants to participate in the cooking competition series.

Vincent is a banquet chef who will showcase his culinary skills with a team of professional artists on Next Level Chef. The 34-year-old loves to post food photos, party pictures, and gratitude posts for his mother.

In one of the mom posts, Vincent revealed that he had a hole in his heart when he was in his mother’s womb. Doctors had advised his mom not to continue with the birth, but she was adamant about bringing him to life.

Reuel Vincent didn’t pursue culinary education

Vincent started as a prep cook at a catering agency, and from there, he worked toward becoming a Head Chef.

Interestingly, the Next Level Chef contestant never pursued any culinary education or training. He, in fact, has an unfinished college degree, but these factors didn’t stop Vincent from dreaming big.

Currently, he works as a Banquet Chef at Legends’ ASPIRE at One World Observatory, where he oversees everything, from creating bi-annual menus to hiring staff.

Going by the Brooklyn resident’s Instagram profile, his mantra is:

“I’m not passionate I’m hungry.”

All about ‘Next Level Chef’ premiere

Next Level Chef is a cooking competition series that brings a unique concept to the audience. The Ramsay show will be held in a three-story building with a massive kitchen on each floor.

To better understand the concept, readers can go through the official synopsis:

“NEXT LEVEL CHEF is the next evolution in cooking competitions, as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you’ve never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen.”

It further reads:

“From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients will match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!”

Next Level Chef will be mentored by Ramsay, Richard Blais, and Ayesha Arrington. The show will include 15 participants divided into three groups — professional chefs, home chefs, and social media chefs.

Vincent belongs to the professional chefs category, and his teammates are Kenny Everett, Mariah Scott, Sergio Steele, and Zachary Adams.

The first season of Next Level Chef is all set to premiere on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

