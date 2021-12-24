Who is Kenny Everett from ‘Next Level Chef’? Contestant once worked with Armed Forces

FOX’s brand new show, Next Level Chef, is all set to welcome professional chef Kenny Everett. He will feature alongside 15 contestants in the upcoming culinary competition series.

Known as Chef K. Ray, the Missouri-born participant learned to cook from his grandmother Dora at a young age.

Before pursuing his talent, he worked with the Armed Forces, after which he got in Le Cordon Bleu Culinary School and worked in a professional kitchen simultaneously in his hometown.

Kenny Everett’s initial career choice was engineering

Since Everett has started working as a professional chef, he has tagged along with legendary chefs and cooked in famous restaurant kitchens.

However, being a chef was not his initial career choice; it was engineering. But his passion for cooking led him to being a successful culinary artist and now he will be seen in the FOX series, Next Level Chef.

In his bio, uploaded to his Private Chef company page, he talked about the combination of creativity and cooking. The Atlanta resident said:

“Every plate is a blank canvas. Chefs must be able to control brain function like no other, including everything from organizing from their prep to assessing the menu and knowing their audience. I love the process.”

When will ‘Next Level Chef’ premiere?

Next Level Chef is all set to premiere Sunday, January 2, 2022, on FOX. It is led by chef Gordon Ramsay, who will be accompanied by Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais as mentors.

The official synopsis of Next Level Chef reads:

“NEXT LEVEL CHEF is the next evolution in cooking competitions, as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you've never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients will match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!”

The contestants will be divided into three teams — home chefs, professional chefs and social media chefs.

Also Read Article Continues below

In addition to Everett, the other professional chefs include Mariah Scott, Reuel Vincent, Sergio Steele and Zachary Adams.

There's a new show out and it features underground vampires. More info right here!

Edited by Prem Deshpande