Who is Jedediah Bila? Ex-Fox News reporter cut off by 'The View' host Sunny Hostin over 'anti-vax' theories 

Former Fox News host Jedediah Bila recently returned to The View to promote her new book. However, the episode took a dramatic turn after she got into a vocal disagreement with co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar over her theories against the COVID-19 vaccine.

During the segment, Behar mentioned that Bila’s interview had to be conducted remotely as she could not be present at the studio due to her unvaccinated status:

“Okay, Jed. Let’s address the elephant in the room because you were supposed to join us in the studio weeks ago. But you couldn’t because ABC has a very strict policy. You can’t get into this building unless you’re fully vaccinated. Everybody in this room knows that and is vaccinated. But you have made a conscious decision not to get the vaccine. Why didn’t you get it?"

Jedediah Bila then clarified that she has a “medical exemption” to the vaccine confirmed by a medical specialist:

“My story is a little bit unique. I’ll share that first, before I get into those CDC numbers. I have a medical exemption to the vaccine that’s been written by my infectious disease, vaccinated specialist in New York City that’s been co-signed by three other doctors. I’m not a candidate for this vaccine.”

The 42-year-old also claimed that she has a “very high” natural immunity:

“I also have sky-high, multi-tiered, multi-faceted natural immunity, very, very high, that has also been proven, it has been shown and it is substantiated by letters from these doctors. For me, personally, this vaccine poses a greater risk than a benefit.”

Mediaite @Mediaite



Watch "You've been at Fox TV too long!"Watch @JoyVBehar and @JedediahBila spar after Bila explained why she chose not to get the Covid-19 vaccine. #TheView "You've been at Fox TV too long!"Watch @JoyVBehar and @JedediahBila spar after Bila explained why she chose not to get the Covid-19 vaccine. #TheView https://t.co/Jg2VJp4bHx

The former reporter further declared that she is not “anti-vax” and mentioned that she does not possess any medical threats to others.

“I’m also not a risk to any of you. I know there’s been a lot of debate about that, but I have these doctors that have gone on-record with that as well. My point about all of this is: I am not anti-vaxx. What I really want is for people to make these decisions for themselves.”

Bila continued to argue against the necessity of COVID vaccines until she was cut off by Hostin, who stated that any misinformation regarding vaccination cannot be shown on the network:

“You know what, Jed? 762,000 people have died from COVID, including Manny [Hostin]’s parents. We’ve been friends for awhile, I just don’t understand why you would choose to prioritize your personal freedom over the health and safety of others. I just really don’t think we should allow this kind of misinformation. We’ve had the United States Surgeon General debunk everything that you’ve just said, and I just don’t think we should allow this kind of misinformation on our air. I’m really sorry, my friend.”

The Chat @LiveOnTheChat

#TheView Sunny to Jedediah Bila: 'Your views on the COVID vaccines are too dangerous to be on the air.' 👀 Sunny to Jedediah Bila: 'Your views on the COVID vaccines are too dangerous to be on the air.' 👀#TheView https://t.co/IAjQYcTUCt

The heated conversation over vaccination and COVID-19 mandates continued until moderator Whoopi Goldberg ended the segment and opted for a commercial break.

Everything to know about Jedediah Bila

Jedediah Bila is best known as the anchor of 'Fox & Friends' (Image via Getty Images)

Jedediah Bila is an American TV host and author, best known for being the anchor of Fox & Friends and co-host of The View. She was born on January 29, 1979, and grew up in Brooklyn.

She graduated from Wagner College as a valedictorian of her class with a bachelor’s degree in Spanish and a minor in Business. Jedediah Bila earned a Master of Arts in Spanish Literature from Columbia University and attended The American Academy of Dramatic Arts to study acting, voice, and movement.

In 2005, Jedediah Bila started a career in education where she began teaching Spanish, creative writing, and improvisation to middle school, high school, and college students. She also served as a teacher and academic dean at a private K-12 school in New York City.

Jedediah Bila also worked as a waitress at a Manhattan lounge and as a marketing associate at a global corporation. Her writing first came into the spotlight in 2009 after reviewing radio host Mark Levin's book Liberty and Tyranny: A Conservative Manifesto.

After reading the review, Levin invited Jedediah Bila to Fox’s Hannity, and she soon became a regular face on MSNBC, Fox News, and CNBC. She also started appearing on national radio shows to talk about education, politics, and pop culture.

In 2011, Jedediah Bila published her first book titled Outnumbered: Chronicles of a Manhattan Conservative, documenting her journey as a conservative and teacher in Manhattan during the 2008 U.S. presidential election. The following year, Glenn Beck invited her to be a panelist on GBTV’s Real News.

Jedediah Bila joined Fox News as a network contributor in 2013 and bagged the role of panelist on the daytime talk show Outnumbered in 2014. She also started appearing on The Five and served as the guest host of Red Eye.

In 2016, Jedediah Bila was appointed as the guest co-host of ABC’s The View and was later cast as a permanent co-host of the show for its historic 20th season. She went on to earn two Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host during her time on the show.

In 2017, the New York native hosted a Lifetime special, Abby Tells All, and interviewed Abby Lee Miller. Bila released #DoNotDisturb: How I Ghosted My Cell Phone to Take Back My Life the following year and took part in an extensive book tour across New York and Los Angeles.

In April 2019, Jedediah Bila started appearing as the co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend until her departure in May 2021. Her latest book, Dear Hartley: Thoughts on Character, Kindness, and Building a Brighter World, was launched on November 16, 2021.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The former TV host married Jeremy Scher in 2018. The pair have one child together and are currently living in New York City.

Edited by Srijan Sen