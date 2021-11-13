What is Bobby Berk's net worth? All about the host ahead of 'Blown Away: Christmas' premiere

Netflix's glass-blowing competition series, Blown Away: Christmas, is finally here. The holiday showdown will feature resident evaluator Katherine Gray, along with Queer Eye star, Bobby Berk as the hosts.

Bobby Berk took some time to warm up to the show's unique concept. He shared:

"To be honest, I looked at it and said to myself, ‘A glass-blowing competition? Good lord, we’ve run out of ideas. I don’t know if I started checking email or what, but it started autoplaying and I started paying attention, thinking, ‘Wait a minute, this is actually really great!"

The Blown Away: Christmas star has managed to amass a fortune of over $6 million in the last few years. Here's everthing there is to know about his wealth.

More about Bobby Berk's net worth and rise to the top

American interior designer and reality television personality, Bobby Berk, has a net worth of approximately $6 million, as of 2021. The star is most well-known for starring on the Netflix television series, Queer Eye, which came out in 2018.

Hailing from Texas, Berk moved to New York City in 2003 with a mere $100 in his pocket. He began his journey in retail and worked his way up to the position of Creative Director in luxury home furnishing company, Portico.

In 2006, Bobby launched his online store, Bobby Berk Home, which later gave birth to Bobby Berk Interior + Design.

Berk has featured in quite a few television series such as WGN Morning News, Megyn Kelly Today, The One Show, Loose Women, and Today. However, his most successful television series has certainly been Netflix's Queer Eye.

The interior designer currently resides in Los Angeles, California, but keeps busy traveling through New York City, Miami and Atlanta to manage his stores.

Recently, Bobby and his husband, Dewey Do, paid a whopping $2 million for a new home in Los Angeles.

What is 'Blown Away: Christmas'?

Netflix's hit competition series Blown Away is getting an all-new Christmas twist.

In order to keep up the Christmas spirit, the winner of the holiday-themed mini season will win a cash prize of $10,000 and an additional $10,000 will also be donated to a charity of their choice.

The official synopsis for Blown Away: Christmas reads:

"'Tis the season for five returning artists to fill the hot shop with festive designs. One will win cash for the stocking — a merry Christmas indeed!"

Fan favorites Cat Burns, Alexander Rosenberg, Andi Kovel, Nao Yamamoto and Edgar Valentine will showcase their craft to Bobby Berk and evaluator, Katherine Gray, this season.

The art-based series has been featured in outlets such as The New York Times, The New Yorker and Vulture.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Stream Blown Away: Christmas Season 2 on Novemer 19, exclusively on Netflix.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider