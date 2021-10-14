What is Austen Kroll's net worth? Here's how 'Winter House' star made his fortune

Bravo is blessing us all with a brand new mash-up show, Winter House. Stars from Southern Charm and Summer House get together for the unexpected crossover series.

Cast member Austen Kroll is an entrepreneur who comes to Stowe with his plate full. After a chaotic year involving a breakup and hustling to launch his craft beer brand, he is ready for a vacation. Unfortunately, Kroll finds himself amidst drama very soon in the series.

Kroll has a fortune of a whopping 1 million dollars. Here's a look as to how he amassed his fortune.

Austen Kroll's net worth

Back in 2014, Kroll was a Territory Sales Manager for Red Hare Brewing Company which has an average salary of $64,000. Kroll's parents did not approve of his job. Winter House star, Austen, comes from a very affluent family, his father was an FBI agent and his mother was in software sales. The Southern family owns a second home off the coast of Charleston.

In 2018, he took up beer tasting seriously, giving rise to his own line of crafted beer called Trop Hop, brewed by Kings Calling Brewing Company in 2019. Austen personally visited every bar in Charleston as a salesman to pitch his beer to customers.

Trop Hop is a tropical fruited IPA. The 33-year-old star's beer company has received appreciation from fans and beer lovers. Kroll also had a pop-up at the Charleston Wine + Food event in 2019 and 2020.

Austen also sells King’s Calling Brewing Co. merchandise on his official website, which includes products such as shirts, hats and beer accessories. Many-a-times the products are sold out.

Kroll earns about $25,000 per episode when shooting for reality television shows.

Winter Home star Austen has new business ventures he's been working on. Kroll is also running a podcast, Pillow N' Beer, with co-star and best friend Craig Conover.

About Winter House

The six-episode-long series, Winter House, revolves around cast members on a 2 week long vacation in Stowe, Vermont.

Also Read

It wasn't easy for cast members to shoot in icy Vermont, since Southern Charm is set in South Carolina and Summer House is in The Hamptons, making for an interesting change of pace.

Winter House is set to premiere on Bravo Wednesday, October 20, at 9 p.m. ET.

Edited by Danyal Arabi