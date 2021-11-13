'Christmas Time is Here' cast list: Dewshane Williams, Rukiya Bernard and others star in GAC's holiday film

Christmas Time is Here is part of GAC TV's 'Great American Christmas' twelve-movie checklist. Premiering on November 13, the holiday film stars Dewshane Williams, Rukiya Bernard & Tom Pickett.

The holiday movie revolves around a successful small-town realtor, Nia (Bernard) who has her heart set on closing a big sale. Unfortunately, her client Julian (Dewshane) is interested in a property that isn't for sale, which happens to be her late mother's resort.

While her father Patrick (Tom) doesn't mind letting the property go, Nia holds the estate very close to her heart.

Magically, there's a turn of events that brings a Christmas spark to her life. Here's a preview of the heartwarming movie Christmas Time is Here.

The star-studded cast of Christmas Time is Here

1) Dewshane Williams as Julian Parsons

Hailing from Jamaica, Dewshane Williams moved to Canada to pursue a career in acting. He bagged his first lead role in a musical, Grease, while studying at the Wexford Collegiate for the Arts.

After which, Dewshane went on to star in Fiddler on the Roof, The Music Man, and Metamorphosis.

The actor's film and TV credits include Lullaby for Pi, Jesus Henry Christ, Flashpoint, Lost Girl and Saving Hope. Although Dewshane is a popular face among fans, he is best known for his roles as Dr. Fred on Being Erica and Frank on Dog Pound.

Dewshane has worked with his Christmas Time is Here's co-star Rukiya Bernard thrice earlier on, and the two share a great on-screen chemistry.

Along with acting, Williams enjoys singing and writing.

2) Rukiya Bernard as Nia Moore

Rukiya is best known for her roles in Syfy's Van Helsing, The Cabin in the Woods, The Day the Earth Stood Still and Stuck. Additionanlly, she is also a producer, and an interior designer.

Bernard started her acting career in Ernest Dickerson’s award-winning Our America.

The Christmas Time is Here actress has appeared in TV shows including The CW’s Supernatural, A&E’s The Returned, USA Network’s Fairly Legal, Hallmark’s The Gourmet Detective, NBC’s Eureka, and Showtime’s The L Word.

Bernard showed off her interior design skills on has HGTV's reality television show, The Stagers, for two seasons.

Prior to becoming famous, Rukiya helped her family in retail and wholesale sales of African and Asian arts, accessories and crafts.

3) Tom Pickett as Patrick

Tom Pickett has been a part of the entertainment industry since 1992. The seasoned actor is most popularly known for his work on Love Happens, Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief and Supernatural.

Christmas Time is Here star Pickett, made his TV debut with hit series Neon Rider. Since then, he has starred in other TV shows including Beyond Obsession, Vortech: Undercover Conversion Squad and Mom & Me (and Everyone Online).

Besides acting, Tom loves cooking delicious meals at home and sharing pictures on Instagram. The actor recently had Carpal Tunnel surgery performed on his left hand.

Christmas Time is Here premieres on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT on GAC TV.

