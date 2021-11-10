Why is Brian Williams leaving MSNBC? 'The 11th Hour' host quits network after 28 years

Brian Williams has officially announced his exit from MSNBC next month after being a part of NBC News for three decades.

In a note acquired by Page Six, Williams said that after being with the company for 28 years, he has decided to quit NBC after completing his contract in December.

Williams said that he feels blessed and spent almost half of his life with one company. NBC was and always will be a part of himself. He said that he found some good friends on NBC and was fortunate that everyone he worked with made him better at his job.

Williams stated that there are a lot of other things he wants to do and will appear again somewhere. He wishes to spend time with his family and be with the ones who loved him the most and helped him to build a career.

The reason behind Brian Williams leaving MSNBC

The primary reason behind Brian Williams leaving MSNBC is that his contract expires next month. Sources also said that he wants to semi-retire and told his friends that he is getting tired of late nights and now aims to be a part of independent projects.

Also, another MSNBC anchor, Rachel Maddow, has signed a new deal, and rumors say that she would leave the 9 pm hour she has been hosting since 2008. She was supposed to launch her media venture but decided to be a part of the company. However, she will develop new projects for NBC News.

NBC News Anchor Brian Williams speaks onstage at The New York Comedy Festival and The Bob Woodruff Foundation present the 8th Annual Stand Up For Heroes Event at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 5, 2014, in New York City (Image via Getty Images)

MSNBC President Rashida Jones said that while Williams was a part of NBC all these years, he broke major stories and leading journalists and other well-known personalities were a part of his programs.

About Brian Williams in brief

Brian Williams is a well-known journalist and the former chief anchor of NBC News Network’s NBC Slightly News, reporter, and host of the news program, The 11th Hour With Brian Williams.

Williams grew up in a Catholic home. His father was the executive vice president of the National Retail Merchants Association in New York, whereas his mother was a stage actress. He is the youngest among four siblings.

The 62-year-old joined NBC News in 1993 and was the anchor of the national Weekend Nightly News and chief White House correspondent.

He became the anchor and managing editor of The News with Brian Williams in 1996 and a substitute anchor and weekend anchor on The NBC Nightly News with Tom Brokaw.

