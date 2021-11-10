'A Picture Perfect Holiday' cast list: Tatyana Ali, Henderson Wade, and others star in Lifetime's Christmas film

A Picture Perfect Holiday is an upcoming Lifetime movie that feels perfect for the day with a cup of hot chocolate in hand and a cozy blanket. This Christmas film is the second release to the line-up of 35 flicks that the network will stream under the "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" event.

A Picture Perfect Holiday is about ambitious fashion photographer Gaby Jones, who reluctantly signs up for the annual Christmas Photography Retreat in a small town after her boss pushes her to do so. To her surprise, her slot gets double booked with wildlife photographer Sean.

The retreat brings the two closer. Although Gaby is not a Christmas magic believer, she wishes for one this time. She has to make a tough decision if she wants a picture-perfect holiday with Sean.

Going by the description, the Lifetime drama seems like a perfect holiday movie.

Cast of A Picture Perfect Holiday

Tatyana Ali as Gaby

Tatyana Marisol Ali is a talented actress who grew up singing and gave her first audition for Sesame Street (1969) as a child actor. She is an award-winning star well-known for her work in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, The Young and The Restless, and Love That Girl!

Ali has also appeared in several Christmas and romantic flicks along with multiple television series and short films. Fancy Nancy, Christmas Hotel, Jingle Belle, The Bobby Brown Story, Wrapped Up In Christmas, The Good Nanny, and Dear Secret Santa are a few projects to her credit.

In A Picture Perfect Holiday, Ali will play the lead role of Gaby Jones, a passionate photographer. In an interview, Ali revealed that she felt connected to the character.

Henderson Wade plays Sean

Henderson Wade is a familiar face to DC Universe fans who watch Swamp Thing. He is also famously known for his roles in A Million Little Things, Riverdale, It Had to be You, Dear White People, Love by Accident, The Last Ship, and American Horror Story: Roanoke.

The actor is a Washington, DC native and a Syracuse University graduate. In A Picture Perfect Holiday, he plays wildlife photographer Sean.

Dina Meyer as Leila

Dina Meyer will be seen playing magazine editor Leila in A Picture Perfect Holiday. Before this, she has appeared in numerous projects, including Starship Troopers, Birds of Prey, Saw, Johnny Mnemonic, Code Black, The Affair, All Rise, American Horror Story, and All American.

In addition to the cast above, A Picture Perfect Holiday also stars Paula Andrea Placido (Dani), Ben Lokey (Robert), Rivkah Reyes (Amelia), Joyce Cohen (Fran), Scott Takeda (Bill), and Tito Livas (Tyler).

When will A Picture Perfect Holiday premiere?

By the looks of the trailer, A Picture Perfect Holiday has the potential to be one of the most entertaining rom-com Christmas dramas. It will premiere Saturday, November 13, at 8.00 pm (ET) on Lifetime.

The network brings a roaster of such heartwarming flicks so that fans experience the best of this holiday season.

Some Lifetime Christmas-themed films include An Ice Wine Christmas, Dancing Through the Snow, You Make it Feel Like Christmas, and Baking Spirits Bright, among 35 original movies.

