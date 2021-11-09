'An Ice Wine Christmas' cast list: Meet Roselyn Sanchez, Lyriq Bent, and others from Lifetime's holiday film

An Ice Wine Christmas is part of the Lifetime network's "It’s a Wonderful Lifetime" line-up which celebrates the holiday season with a dash of romance. Directed by Jill Carter, this Christmas-themed movie is all set to warm viewers’ hearts.

An Ice Wine Christmas is about Philadelphia’s top wine sommelier Camila, who believes in the magic of "Christmas in a bottle." Despite her mentor Henry retiring, she wants to keep the tradition of authentic ice wine harvest going. Along the way, she meets Declan, who shares her passion for the festival.

What Christmas magic will happen in her town’s annual Ice Wine Christmas Festival? Only time will tell.

On that note, let's have a look at the cast of An Ice Wine Christmas.

Roselyn Sanchez as Camila

Having begun her career as a model, Roselyn Sanchez is not just an actress but a writer as well. Born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, she is well known for her work in Rush Hour 2, Act of Valor and Without a Trace. Sanchez has also appeared in multiple projects including Fantasy Island, The Rookie, Grand Hotel, A Taste of Summer and Devious Maids.

After her divorce from actor Gary Stretch, she married actor Eric Winter in 2008. They have two children together.

In An Ice Wine Christmas, Sanchez plays the lead role of Camila.

Lyriq Bent plays Declan

Lyriq Bent never dreamt of becoming an actor. Instead, he began his career as a computer graphic technician. Apparently, he took up acting as a dare and has not given up since.

Bent has appeared in numerous projects like She’s Gotta Have It, Acrimony, Someone Knows My Name, Delilah, Carter, Nappily Ever After and Love Jacked, among others.

Bent will play romantic hero Declan in the upcoming Christmas Lifetime movie.

AnnaMaria Demara as Beth

In An Ice Wine Christmas, AnnaMaria Demara will be seen portraying Beth’s character, who is Camila’s sister. The Toronto native is well known for her work in Lucifer, Check, Please!, Lost in Space, Monumental, Love in Whitebrooke and Rush.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, An Ice Wine Christmas also stars Richard Fitzpatrick (Henry) and Maria del Mar (Sunny).

When will An Ice Wine Christmas premiere?

An Ice Wine Christmas is the first to premiere among the 35 original films under the "It’s a Wonderful Lifetime" event. The new romantic movie is set to be released on Friday, November 12, at 8:00 pm on Lifetime.

Produced by Cineflix Media in association with Wishing Floor Films, the rom-com drama consists of executive producers Danielle von Zerneck, Jeff Vanderwal, Sherri Rufh and Charles Tremayne. The script is written by Kelly Fullerton.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee