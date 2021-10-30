Where to watch 'Highway to Heaven' reboot? Release date, trailer, and all about Lifetime movie

Highway to Heaven is an iconic 80s television series that starred Michael Landon as angel Jonathan Smith, who brought a smile to people's faces across the globe.

Set to walk down his path, actress Jill Scott is ready to play an angel in the reboot of Highway to Heaven. The theme is similar, but the original was a series and the upcoming drama is a Lifetime original movie.

Fans of the Landon series have high expectations from the flick. Will the Grammy-winning Scott be able to make viewers believe in miracles again? Only time will tell.

'Highway to Heaven' releases on November 6 on Lifetime

Highway to Heaven premieres Saturday, November 6, at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Lifetime.

Those who don’t have cable can opt for streaming services, including FuboTV, Philo, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Angela seen saying she's an angel in 'Highway to Heaven' trailer

The trailer of Highway features Angela Stewart (Dil Scott), who is sent back to Earth as an angel, with a job as a temporary school counselor in principal Bruce Banks’ (Barry Watson) school.

While counseling, she gets super involved with a student named Cody (Ben Daon), who has recently lost his mother and is trying hard to return to normal life. Angela uses her superpowers to make Cody and his family’s life better.

The trailer also shows Angela revealing to Banks that she's an angel after he asks her how she manages to help people in need.

What to expect from the Lifetime movie?

Highway to Heaven is a contemporary take on Landon’s 80s television series. Scott revealed that she and her grandmother, who introduced her to prayer and faith, were great fans of the original series. Thus, when Scott received the script, she immediately agreed to do the movie.

Speaking about what to expect from Highway to Heaven, Scott said:

“In this film we call the creator—him or her—my ‘Boss,’ which I really appreciated because it doesn’t mean that this is specifically for any religion. It’s for everybody who is looking for light in the dark. It’s a reminder that faith still exists and that the creator, my boss, your boss, our boss is still very much present.”

Directed by Stacey K. Black, Highway to Heaven is written by executive producer/writer Cathryn Humphris and award-winning playwright Angelica Chéri, who drew inspiration from the original script.

The Lifetime drama is produced by Rain Productions and Propagate.

