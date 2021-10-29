'Deadly Due Date' full cast list: Meet Ashlynn Yennie and others from Lifetime thriller

Deadly Due Date is the perfect choice if you are craving a thriller drama. Like every week, Lifetime brings yet another exciting suspense flick for this weekend.

Deadly Due Date revolves around a married couple who feel their life is perfect until they struggle to conceive a child. Their former classmate, whom they meet at a school reunion, enters their life as a ray of hope as she promises to let the couple adopt her baby.

The official synopsis of the Lifetime thriller drama reads:

"After reconnecting with a pregnant classmate at their reunion, a couple has their life thrown into chaos when the woman promises to let them adopt her baby but unbeknownst to them, the woman has her own plans to create the perfect little family.”

The cast of ‘Deadly Due Date’

1) Ashlyn Yennie

Deadly Due Date star Ashlyn Yennie will play the role of Rachel O’Donnell, wife of Bill O’Donnell. The actress is known for her work on projects including The Human Centipede, Hidden Intentions, The Wrong Neighbor, Undateable, Abducted and True Blood.

Yennie hails from Riverton, Wyoming and has studied acting at the New York Conservatory of Dramatic Arts.

2) Philip Boyd

Born in Georgia, Philip Boyd is a writer and actor in Los Angeles. His television series credits include The Haves and the Have Nots, Mixology, Femme Fatales and Saving Grace. He has appeared in movies like The Fight That Never Ends, Wheels of Beauty, 12 Cups of Christmas, Deadly Assistant and Did I Kill My Lover?

On Deadly Due Date, Boyd plays the husband, Bill O’Donnell.

3) Ella Cannon

Started acting at the age of 17, Ella Cannon is an Australian actress who is best known for appearing in Trees of Peace (2021) and CW’s iZombie. She has also featured in Supernatural, Who is Killing the Cheerleaders?, This Is My Fear, Legends, Neighbors and Winners & Losers, among others.

Her character’s name in the upcoming Lifetime thriller is Claire Mathers. She plays the antagonist who is pregnant and promises to let Rachel and Bill adopt her child. But her intentions are something else.

In addition to the cast above, Deadly Due Date also stars Diane Robin (Alice O’Donnell), Brianna Butler (Lindsay), Dana Hanna (Detective Morton), Nick Rhame (Teen Bill) and Alen Hansinger (Teen Claire).

About ‘Deadly Due Date’

The Deadly Due Date trailer looks promising. Diane, the mother of Bill, accuses Rachel of deliberately setting fire to kill them. In reality, it was set up by Claire, who just entered the couple’s life, promising them a baby.

As the movie's storyline goes, one possibility is that Claire and Bill had an affair as teenagers and the former now wants to have a family with him. Only time will tell whether this theory proves accurate.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Deadly Due Date premieres on Lifetime Friday, October 29, at 8.00 pm.

Edited by Srijan Sen