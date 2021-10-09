'Stalked in Paradise' full cast list: Meet Chelsie Hightower, Channon Voyce, and others from Lifetime thriller

Lifetime brings a new thriller drama, Stalked in Paradise, this weekend. The network is known for airing interesting mystery crime films and the upcoming flick could be a good choice for the weekend.

Stalked in Paradise revolves around a woman named Olivia who makes a living by sharing her pictures on social media. Little does she know that one of her followers is not just a fan, but a stalker. Whether she's able to escape the clutches of this stalker is the crux of the movie.

The official synopsis of Stalked in Paradise reads:

“A woman makes a living by putting her image and video up for sale and finds herself being stalked by someone who is disillusioned into thinking they have a life together based on the videos and photos she's put online.”

Chelsie Hightower plays Olivia in Stalked in Paradise

The lead role in Stalked in Paradise is portrayed by Chelsie Hightower. She has not appeared in too many movies, but is a popular choreographer on Dancing with the Stars. She made her TV debut as a contestant on So You Think You Can Dance Season 4 and from there, Hightower moved to DWTS as a dancing partner to celebrities.

Born in Las Vegas and raised in Utah, Hightower began dancing at the age of nine. She is a trained ballet, ballroom, jazz, and hip-hop dancer.

Channon Voyce is the antagonist

Channon Voyce plays the stalker in Stalked in Paradise. He is the antagonist of the movie and will be seen clicking Olivia’s photos and creating a disillusion around him of having a relationship with her.

Prior to this flick, Voyce had appeared in Treacherous (2018), Singing with Angels (2016), Matchmaker Christmas (2019), In Emma’s Footsteps (2018) and The Cokeville Miracle (2015).

Mason D. Davis as Dawson

Mason D. Davis, who plays Olivia’s husband Dawson in Stalked in Paradise, is an actor, producer, writer and director. Davis has directed multiple short films and has written two upcoming flicks — Cryo and Workshop.

The actor has appeared in numerous projects this year such as Quarantine for Two, Faith.Hope.Love, Witnesses and Identical Love. He worked with Voyce in The Cokeville Miracle.

The movie also stars Eve Keener (Laura), Renny Grames (Allison), Danny Shepherd (Officer Ratu) and Charan Prabhakar (Doctor). Directed by Brian Brough, Stalked in Paradise is set to premiere Friday, October 8, at 8.00 p.m. (ET) on Lifetime. The script has been co-written by Brough and Brittany Wiscombe.

Edited by Prem Deshpande