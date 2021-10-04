'Sex, Lies and Murder' full cast list: Meet Lindsay Hartley, Andrew Rogers and others from Lifetime thriller

Sex, Lies and Murder is yet another gripping thriller from Lifetime that documents the repercussions of adultery. Designed to give viewers the creeps, the film follows Maggie, her fractured marriage, and a torrid relationship outside of it.

Originally titled Deadly Seduction, Sex, Lies and Murder is as compelling and dramatic as some of its predecessors. Some of the binge-worthy titles include My Daughter's Deadly Date, Killer Grades, and Secret Life of a Student among others.

Lindsay Hartley as Maggie in Sex, Lies and Murder

At 14, Hartley managed to land a theater role that springboarded her into the thick of acting. Two years later, she moved to Las Vegas in hopes of making it big in showbiz. Instead, she headlined as the lead vocalist at Las Vegas Sands Hotel's afternoon show Viva Las Vegas. However, she made a move to New York City and performed in Broadway musicals.

Of Russian descent, the actress has since dabbled in a wide range of roles - Arianna Hernandez in Days of Our Lives, Theresa Lopez-Fitzgerald in Passions, Dr. Cara Castillo Martin in All My Children, and Sam McCall in General Hospital among others.

Andrew Rogers as Kyle

Unlike his co-actor from Sex, Lies and Murder, Rogers is fairly new to the spotlight. Born to French and Italian parents, this actor lived and grew up in between France and the US. He graduated from UC Berkeley and attended the Lycée Français La Pérouse.

He is known for his work in Dark Cycle, Wicked, and Mommy's Deadly Con Artist.

Sex, Lies and Murder is scheduled to release on October 3, Sunday at 8:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). Directed and co-written by Tom Shell, the Lifetime flick also stars Katie Jelly, Brooks Ryan and Drew Pollock in key roles.

The official synopsis for Sex, Lies and Murder reads:

"Maggie and her husband Richard are both college professors and have a daughter, 17-year-old Jenny. Their marriage is falling apart, and when Richard admits to having an affair with a student, they separate. Maggie and best friend Alyssa intend to have a girls’ night out. At the bar meets Kyle, handsome and charming and she revels in his attention."

What follows next is anybody's guess. After a few drinks and a flirty sesh, the two spend a night together only to realize it was a mistake. Especially Maggie, who is left particularly stirred when Kyle attends one of her classes the following morning. While at it, he claims to be a fan of her best-selling book on serial killer Cordell Colton. This is when things start to go south in Sex, Lies and Murder.

Will Maggie be able to free herself from the trap she's gotten herself and her family into? Only time will tell.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

