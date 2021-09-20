'Driven to Kill' cast: Meet Justin Berti, Shelby Yardley, and others from Lifetime thriller

Lifetime gets its thrillers right, almost always. The network has been rolling out intense, gripping stories for most of 2021 consistently, and Driven to Kill is one such film. Originally titled Wheels of Beauty, the thriller has not been widely promoted on social media or on media sites. At this point, there's hardly any information about what one can expect from it.

Driven to Kill is directed by Doug Campbell and written by David Chester. Scheduled to premiere on September 19, Sunday at 8:00 PM Eastern Time (ET), the film stars Justin Berti, Shelby Yardley, and Philip Boyd in key roles.

Justin Berti as Mario Bargellini

Of the lot, Berti appears to be mighty thrilled to be a part of the film. The actor wrote on Instagram:

"New Movie! DRIVEN TO KILL on @lifetimetv! September 19th at 8pm. Introducing Mario Bargellini, the greatest Italian race car driver in the world 🇮🇹 First time to do a character with an accent! Very excited #italiansdoitbetter."

Berti may have been born in Avon, Connecticut, but has still called New York City, Houston, Laguna Beach, and Tokyo his home. The Land of the Rising Sun has been his home for the last decade and two years. He has an impressive dance and yoga background and is a certified Yogic Arts instructor.

Philip Boyd as Andrew James

Born in Conyers, Georgia, Boyd knows what he's doing. The Driven to Kill actor has been in the spotlight for years now. After moving to Los Angeles, he made several TV appearances, which put him on the map and thereon, he has been seen in Tyler Perry's The Have and The Have Nots, First Man, and 29 Reasons to Run.

He wrote on the micro-blogging site:

"A new film I got to star in is coming out on @lifetimetv on September 19th at 8pm EST “DRIVEN TO KILL.” A high speed thriller set in the world of auto racing. A lot of fun and I hope you can tune in to check it out!!."

Shelby Yardley as Brittany Green

Unlike her co-stars, Yardley is fairly new to showbiz. However, in the few years that she has worked in the industry, the actress has landed impressive roles. She is known for her roles in Benny's Bee Adventures, Smuggling in Suburbia, and Shattered Truths Mended Lies among others.

She wrote on Instagram:

Also Read

"SO excited to finally share my new movie as the leading lady in Driven to Kill! Tune in September 19th at 5pm PST on the Lifetime Channel. Enjoy some fun BTS photos I’ve been holding onto."

Other recently-released Lifetime titles to binge on are Do You Trust Your Boyfriend, My Husband's Secret Brother, and My Daughter's Deadly Date.

Edited by Prem Deshpande