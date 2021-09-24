'Secret Life of a Student' Cast: Meet Rhonda Dent, Kaden Connors, and others from the Lifetime thriller

In Lifetime's upcoming feature, Secret Life of a Student (originally titled A Lethal Lesson), Lauren Bois is all set to battle a controversy pieced together by her disgruntled student. High school can be challenging and not just for students, as teachers face the heat too.

The official synopsis for the Secret Life of a Student reads:

"High school teacher Lauren Blois finds her life upside down. Her job, the custody of her adopted daughter and even her safety is in danger when an angry student falsely claims to have had an affair with her. But when the teen turns out to be innocent, Lauren realizes the real threat is closer than she ever suspected."

Lifetime has been consistent with its thrillers and Secret Life of a Student will be no different. In other news, the network has released a spate of films in the last few weeks. Here are some of them: My Daughter's Deadly Date, Do You Trust Your Boyfriend, and The Wrong Cheer Captain, among others.

Rhonda Dent plays Lauren Bois in Secret Life of a Student

Dent started her acting career when she was just 20 years old. The Canadian actress belongs to a family with a rich history. Her father, Ronald, was a lawyer and a World War II veteran. She has seven siblings and her mother's a nurse.

She is known for her films, Chasing Waterfalls, My One & Only, and Victoria Gotti: My Father's Daughter.

Kaden Connors plays Conner

Connors has spent most of his adolescent years doing all things acting. Roughly three years ago, the young star moved from Canada to British Columbia's Hollywood North in search of acting gigs. He is known for his role in Cheer Squad Secrets.

Sasha Hayden plays Christine

Hayden's role in Secret Life of a Student may be unclear at this point but given her solid background in TV series and movies, the creators would have fleshed out an interesting part for the young actress.

She is known for her roles in Wendy Williams: The Movie, A Sugar & Spice Holiday, and Love, Guaranteed among others.

Secret Life of a Student premieres on Lifetime on 23 September 2021, Thursday at 8.00pm Eastern Time (ET). The film also features Tegan Moss and Sasha Hayden in key roles. For more information, check local listings.

