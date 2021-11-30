Who is Gary Marandola? ‘Next Level Chef’ contestant blends BBQ and comedy for a living

Fox’s upcoming series, Next Level Chef, is a cooking competition series that will be led by Gordon Ramsay. It will also feature two more judges, Richard Blais and Ayesha Arrington.

All set to impress the trio, 15 talented chefs will participate in the reality show as they go through difficult challenges under immense pressure.

Gary Marandola is among the participants who are super excited for Next Level Chef Season 1.

While many are home cooks and private chefs, Marandola is a social media chef who has found recognition for his cooking talent as an influencer.

Gary Marandola wants to build an empire

Marandola is a 33-year-old Rhode Islander who grew up in Johnston and currently resides in Woonsocket city. He is known for his loud and hilarious way of sharing recipes on social media.

Marandola also owns a page titled CooklyBookly, which contains his recipes. The page description reads:

“Gary The BBQ Chef. The wild angry home cook that drinks whiskey and has an attitude and language problem.”

The Next Level Chef contestant's bio on the website reads:

“My Name is Gary Marandola Jr, I live in Woonsocket RI, and across the internet, I am Gary the BBQ Chef! I went viral on the internet for my bbq and comedy, but I’m able to do much more than that! I love cooking and I love feeding people! As you can guess, my wife, family and friends eat pretty well! I got my start on social media, now it’s time to build an empire! Let’s make some f****n’ food! SIUYFA!!”

Going by his Instagram videos and profile, Marandola will be a fun, energy-filled contestant to watch on Next Level Chef. Hopefully, his culinary skills will be as good as his humor.

All about ‘Next Level Chef’

With Next Level Chef, Ramsay is taking cooking competitions to a whole new level. The show is set in a never-before-seen three storey property, consisting of different kitchens on each floor. The top chefs will be placed on the third floor, while the remaining will have to work their way toward that floor.

With Ramsay hovering over their shoulders, the contestants will be under a lot of pressure to prove themselves and showcase their magic through cooking.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Meanwhile, Next Level Chef will premiere January 2, 2022 on FOX.

Edited by Danyal Arabi