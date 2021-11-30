'Next Level Chef' contestant list: All about Gordon Ramsay's band of culinary stars

Fox's upcoming cooking competition series Next Level Chef is Gordon Ramsay's first new show in over a decade.

Premiering on January 2, the unscripted reality show will feature chefs Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais.

The three chefs will mentor 15 talented contestants as they are put through unique cooking challenges. The winner will receive a $250,000 grand prize and the title of Next Level Chef.

Who are the contestants on 'Next Level Chef'?

1) Amber Rebold in Next Level Chef

Hailing from San Antonio, Amber is a 33-year-old home chef. Rebold is a Texas native who currently resides in Austin.

2) Zachary Adams in Next Level Chef

Zachary is a 27-year-old contestant born in Manila, Philippines and currently lives in Wisconsin where he was raised. Adams is a Milwaukee-based fine dining chef.

3) Tricia Wang in Next Level Chef

Born and brought up in Houston, Texas, Tricia is a 27-year-old chef who is making culinary waves in Fullerton, California. Wang is trained at Le Cordon Bleu Tokyo in Classical French and Traditional Japanese Washoku Cusine.

4) Reuel Vincent in Next Level Chef

Originally from Trinidad and Tobago, Reuel is a 34-year-old competitor who now resides in Brooklyn, New York. Vincent is a banquet chef for Aspire New York.

5) Sergio Steele in Next Level Chef

Like Reuel, Sergio is also a Trinidad and Tobago native. The 26-year-old contestant currently lives in West Palm Beach, Florida. Steele owns a food delivery service called Steele Meals.

Sergio Steele (Image via @nextlevelcheffox, Instagram)

6) Roice Bethel in Next Level Chef

Roice is a 29-year-old chef who was born in Brazil and raised in Corona, California, where he still resides. Bethel is quite popular for his dishes on TikTok.

7) Stephanie "Pyet" Despain in Next Level Chef

Hailing from Kansas City, Kansas, Pyet is a 30-year-old competitor who now lives in Los Angeles, California. Stephanie specializes in Indigenous Fusion Cuisine.

8) Kenny Everett in Next Level Chef

Everett is a 34-year-old chef who lives in Atlanta, Georgia. Kenny is also a fitness model.

9) Mariah Scott in Next Level Chef

Hailing from Santa Clara, California, Scott is a 37-year-old chef who currently works in Houston, Texas. Mariah is a classically trained private chef.

10) Jonathan Harrison in Next Level Chef

29-year-old contestant Harrison, was born and raised in Columbiana, Alabama, where he still resides. Jonathan specializes in modern southern entertaining.

11) Gary Marandola in Next Level Chef

Marandola is a 33-year-old Rhode Islander who was raised in Johnston but now lives in Woonsocket. Gary will be spotted showing off his culinary skills on this season of Next Level Chef

12) Courtney Brown in Next Level Chef

Celebrity chef and baker Courtney is the most senior competitor on Next Level Chef. The 48-year-old chef is a Cincinnati, Ohio native who now resides in Atlanta, Georgia.

13) Devonnie Black in Next Level Chef

Devonnie's origins lie in the Bronx, New York, but this 30-year-old contestant is now based in Seattle, Washington. Black is the founder of Devonnie’s Bites. The chef has also written a book called Defining Devonnie.

14) Ae Southammavong in Next Level Chef

Hailing from Laos, Ae is 31-year-old chef who now lives and works in San Diego, California. Southammavong runs a cooking show called Twerking Tastebuds.

15) Angie Ragan in Next Level Chef

Ragan is a 47-year-old private chef from Lubbock, Texas. Angie still resides in her hometown.

The series is executive produced by Ramsay, Lisa Edwards, and Matt Cahoon.

Next Level Chef premieres Sunday, January 2, at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

