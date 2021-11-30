When will 'Next Level Chef' Season 1 air? Release date, trailer and more

Next Level Chef is Gordon Ramsay's latest competition series. Premiering on January 2, the upcoming Fox reality show will feature chefs Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington and Richard Blais.

The exciting cooking series will revolve around the three top chefs recruiting 15 talented contestants under them as they face unique cooking challenges. The winner will receive a $250,000 grand prize and the title of Next Level Chef.

The official synopsis of the series reads:

"NEXT LEVEL CHEF is the next evolution in cooking competitions, as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you've never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. From the glistening top floor to the challenging bottom of the basement, the ingredients will match the environment, because Ramsay believes the true test of great chefs is not only what they can do in the best of circumstances, but what kind of magic they can create in the worst!"

When will 'Next Level Chef' be released?

Next Level Chef is set to be released on January 2, 2022. Fans can watch the unscripted series on Fox TV.

Official trailer for 'Next Level Chef'

The official trailer for Next Level Chef was released on November 1. In this exciting video clip, we can witness the contestants deal with the intense pressure and chaos of the Next Level Chef kitchen.

7 Michelin-star chef Gordon Ramsay said:

"Who else is going to give out a quarter million dollars? You've got to earn it!"

All you need to know about 'Next Level Chef'

The Fox original cooking series will have fifteen contestants go head-to-head throughout the season. Gordon Ramsay has handpicked the country's best cooks, home chefs and social media cooking icons to be a part of the series.

Along with Ramsay, the panel of mentors will include Nyesha Arrington and Gino D’Acampo.

The unique kitchen is three stories tall, with the top floor being a chef's dream and the bottom being a nightmare.

One lucky winner will bag a life-changing $250,000 prize and title of Next Level Chef.

The contestants on the upcoming series include Angie Ragan, Ae Southammavong, Devonnie Black, Courtney Brown, Gary Marandola, Jonathan Harrison, Mariah Scott, Kenny Everett, Stephanie "Pyet" Despain, Roice Bethel, Sergio Steele, Reuel Vincent, Tricia Wang, Zachary Adams and Amber Rebold.

The series is executive produced by Ramsay, Lisa Edwards, and Matt Cahoon. Next Level Chef premieres Sunday, January 2, at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

