Selena + Chef Season 3: How did Richard Blais shed 60 pounds?

Richard Blais is one of the ten chefs on Selena + Chef Season 3. Within a span of a year, the cooking reality series has bagged two awards, including Best New Unscripted Series at MTV Movie + TV Awards and Best Home Chef in a Series at The Taste Awards (Viewer Choice).

Chef Richard Blais' dramatic 60-pounds weight loss is truly commendable. The Selena + Chef guest, opened up about his journey, asking fans to follow his steps towards a healthy lifestyle.

How did Richard Blais shed 60 pounds?

Top Chef All-Stars champ, Richard Blais, shared a throwback picture on his Instagram where he was a lot heavier than he is today. He said:

“Here I am many years ago plus 60 pounds at least from where I’m at today. I remember just waking up uncomfortable; all the time. Posting this today to inspire some resolutions to keep going, namely mine.”

The restaurateur said he weighed 230 lbs. when he met his future wife, Jazmin. “To get the girl, I had to turn it around,” said the owner and chef of The Crack Shack. Jazmin used to be a fitness trainer back then.

Richard credits letting go of late-night binges and including morning runs in his routine for his transformation. Blais explained:

“The same feeling I would get from eating a whole pizza and bottle of wine, I get from running now. I eat more grains and quinoa now,” he said. “Having kids [daughters Riley and Embry] helps me maintain better eating habits too because we’re mindful of what they eat.”

More about Richard Blais

Richard Blais is most popular as the winner of Bravo’s Top Chef All-Stars. Blais is a successful chef, restaurateur, cookbook author and television personality. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America, Richard went on to train at The French Laundry, Daniel, Chez Panisse, and el Bulli.

Blais has featured on shows such as Top Chef, Top Chef All-Stars, Iron Chef America and Chopped All-Stars as a competitor. Richard is also a recurring judge on Top Chef and Master Chef and has also judged episodes of Guy's Grocery Games, Cutthroat Kitchen, Cooks vs Cons, Burger Lab, Cook Your A** Off and Food Network's Halloween Baking Championship.

Richard owns and operates Trail Blais, a forward-thinking culinary company that revolves around food consulting, design and operation of popular eateries.

Richard Blais lives with his wife and two daughters Riley and Embry. When free, Blais spends time writing his next cookbook and cheering for his favorite football team, Arsenal.

About 'Selena + Chef' Season 3

Popstar, Selena Gomez, is finally returning with the third season of Selena + Chef. Many more guests and chefs are invited to join the star in her kitchen this time around.

Selena will learn recipes such as seafood fit for a soirée, South Indian brunches, liquid nitrogen ice cream and her favorite meal that has yet to be revealed.

Selena + Chef Season 3 features chefs including Aarón Sánchez, Ayesha Curry, Esther Choi, Fabio Viviani, Gabe Kennedy, Jamie Oliver, Kwame Onwuachi, Padma Lakshmi, Richard Blais and Sophia Roe.

Stream Selena + Chef Season 3 on October 28 on HBO Max.

