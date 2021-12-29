Who is Dean Sheremet? All about Sabrina Soto's fiance as HGTV host gets engaged 

HGTV star Sabrina Soto got engaged to Michelin-star chef Dean Sheremet on her 46th birthday, according to the latter's Instagram post.

Sheremet posted a photo of the engagement ring on Soto's hand and a selfie with his soon-to-be-wife, as he wrote in the caption:

"Happy birthday SABRINA! I can’t wait to continue building our beautiful family. Atlas and I are lucky to have you. (She said absolutely)"

Sabrina shared those same photos and captioned it:

"I said absolutely"

Sheremet starred in FOX's hit show My Kitchen Rules

Sabrina Soto, Dean Sheremet and their kids (Images via deansheremet/Instagram)

Sheremet, 41, who hosts a podcast titled, Dive Right In with Dean Sheremet, is a well-known chef and TV personality. He graduated from the French Culinary Institute and has worked at restaurants like Nobu 57 and Jean Georges.

Sabrina Soto's fiancé starred in FOX's hit show, My Kitchen Rules and The CW's Terry Crew Saves Christmas. Sheremet is a certified nutritionist, chef partner and healthy-living advocate for the non-profit organization 'Wellness in The Schools.'

Dean Sheremet, the backup-dancer-turned-chef, has acted in the 2001 films Not Another Teen Movie and Thank Heaven. He has also appeared in TV shows like Undressed and Nikki in 1999 and 2000 respectively. His book, titled Eat Your Heart Out: The Look Good, Feel Good, Silver Lining Cookbook, went on to become a best seller in 2016.

It is not known when Sabrina Soto and Dean Sheremet started dating. However, they made their relationship Insta-official in July 2021, as they took a family trip to Cabo, Mexico. The first photo of the duo was shared by Sheremet through an Instagram post, the caption of which read:

"Better everyday because of you"

Sabrina Soto shares a daughter, Olivia Gray, 6, with her long-time ex-boyfriend Steve Grevemberg. Sheremet, on the other hand, was married to singer LeAnn Rimes for seven years. One year after finalizing their divorce, Sheremet went on to marry photographer Sarah Silver in 2011.

Splitting up with Silver after five years of marriage, the chef got engaged to director Vanessa Black in March 2018. Later, in August 2018, the duo welcomed their son, Atlas Wilding. The timeline of when Sheremet and Black broke up remains unknown.

