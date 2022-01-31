What has Backstreet Boys singer Howie Dorough been upto? All about the 'The Real Dirty Dancing' star

Howie Dorough will be a part of Fox series The Real Dirty Dancing as a contestant competing against other well known celebrities in the entertainment space. Following in the footsteps of Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean and Nick Carter who were contestants on ABC's Dancing With The Stars, bandmate Howie Dorough will be a contestant on a different kind of celebrity dance show. The Real Dirty Dancing will be hosted by Stephen "tWitch" Boss.

Fox celebrates one of the most iconic movies of all time, Dirty Dancing, with the new celebrity dance competition The Real Dirty Dancing. Celebrities who participate in the competition will learn actual dance routines from the iconic 1987 film while they stay at at Virginia’s Mountain Lake Lodge (which was featured as the famous Catskills Kellerman resort in the movie).

What is 'The Real Dirty Dancing' all about?

The stars of the show will partner up and learn iconic dance routines from the Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze-led movie and recreate classic scenes that will include the legendary lift that secured a golden spot in cinematic history.

The competition will include not just routines but music as well as the fashion sense of the iconic movie that will transport viewers back to the magical summer shown in the movie.

The competition will also feature special guest judges who help decide which celebrity couples will move forward in the competition and which couples will be "put in a corner." In the end, one of the couples will be crowned the winning “Baby” and “Johnny,” and become The Real Dirty Dancing champions.

Howie Dorough on 'The Dirty Dancing' and other projects

Howie Dorough, a popular member of the 90s boy band Backstreet Boys, is a contestant on the show. Dorough is a multiple award winning and Grammy nominated performer.

The Backstreet Boys' North American leg of the DNA World Tour had been postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, Howie wishes to return to the stage as soon as possible. He told Florida Today:

“We are in the process of right now trying to get things geared back up to do some more touring. Hopefully — God willing — once we get the vaccine out there and we can get back out to normal capacities, we’ll be back out on stage."

The contestants with Twitch (Image via Instagram/tylerjcameron3)

Other celebrities participating in The Real Dirty Dancing are Angelah Johnson-Reyes, Antonio Gates, Loni Love, Cat Cora, Tyler Cameron, Brie Bella and Corbin Bleu.

Edited by Siddharth Satish