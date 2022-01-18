Who is Susan Fang? Zara collaborates with Chinese designer for the first time

Spanish clothing brand, Zara, recently unraveled its collaboration with Chinese designer, Susan Fang. This is the first instance of the fashion powerhouse joining hands with a fashion designer from the Chinese market.

The move was subsequent to its teaming up with South Korean brand Ader Error in 2021. The impetus behind this joint venture is the Chinese New Year.

The partnership will bring about 22 pieces of women’s wear, men’s wear, kids’ wear and accessories. The pieces will be available both online and in selected flagship stores in Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu.

Who is Susan Fang?

The Chinese fashion designer was born in Ningbo, China. At the age of three, Fang moved to Shanghai. However, the acclaimed designer shifted again at five, relocating to Canada for half a decade.

At 10 years of age, Susan returned to China, as parents desired her to learn Chinese.

During high school, she moved to England and the United States for one year each. The last two years of secondary education saw her return to China and enroll at the Shanghai American School. She has been an itinerant since childhood.

Susan completed her graduation from Central Saint Martins. Post her graduation, she did an internship at Celine for six months. She went on to become a women’s wear trainee for nine months at Stella McCartney.

Speaking to WWD, the designer divulged that technically, her first collection came out in 2017. However, her designs were sponsored in 2018, when the Fashion Scout supported her first show at London Fashion Week.

Thereon, Susan Fang was invited for a show at Labelhood during Shanghai Fashion Week. She also stated that her label was released in stores three months after the show.

The designer was also shortlisted for the LVMH Prize. In October 2021, Fang was announced as the winner of the Lane Crawford Creative Call Out, and she won a prize money of $25,000.

Within a few seasons of her debut, she collected a list of esteemed stockists including Net-a-Porter, Browns, Dover Street Market and Joyce. All her achievements can be attributed to her excellent job.

About Zara’s collaboration with Susan

Zara joined hands with Susan Fang, in order to demonstrate its solidarity with the large-scale commercial development of Chinese designers. The motive is to introduce Chinese designs to the global markets. Sharing the theme of collaboration with WWD, Fang says:

“The interesting thing is that our theme is about love, togetherness, and family, and what I experienced during the project is a true Zara family. It was a tightly knit team working closely with many of their members in different backgrounds and areas. They were all very kind, professional and extremely efficient, from the beads to fabric, to campaign and store designs, everyone tried their best, from Spain to China. It really moved me. ”

Susan had created special spray-paint and feather-like prints for this capsule collection. It will be available for purchase from January 17 onwards, both online and in stores.

Inditex is the parent organization of Zara. The brand is headquartered in the Municipality of Arteixo, Spain. Founded in 1975, Zara keeps coming up with various progressive collaborations each year.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul