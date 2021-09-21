Emma Raducanu dazzles in her stylish best at London Fashion Week

After a spell-binding performance at the 2021 US Open, Emma Raducanu continues to attract eyeballs with her off-court activities. The teenage phenomenon graced London Fashion Week on Monday for an evening celebrating the best of fashion, and she made a strong impression with her aesthetic look.

The biannual London Fashion Week event hosts some of the most gifted designers in the country and showcases their work to a global audience. It has been running since 17 September, introducing fashion influencers and high-profile retailers to newer collections and blooming businesses in the industry.

Emma Raducanu was also invited to the distinguished gathering, and she dazzled in her fashionable best. The 18-year-old wore a white halterneck crop-top embellished with sequined flowers, paired that with an elegant white pleated midi skirt. With her hair brushed to the back in a chic bun, Raducanu looked incredibly stylish.

Amongst the swarm of brand deals that have been signed by Emma Raducanu, the Brit recently announced her partnership with American luxury jewellery brand Tiffany & Co. Raducanu lifted the lid on the partnership through an Instagram post on Monday, revealing that she would join the brand as 'House Ambassador'.

The teenager had donned Tiffany & Co.'s jewellery at Flushing Meadows, and she flaunted some of their pieces during her London Fashion Week appearance too.

"Very excited to join the iconic @tiffanyandco family as a House Ambassador," Raducanu wrote. "Being able to wear these special jewellery pieces over the past few weeks has been an honour!"

The Brit also showed off her fashionable side last week in New York, where she attended the famous Met Gala. Raducanu served looks with a fabulous black and white ensemble by the French fashion house, Chanel.

Emma Raducanu scheduled to resume playing at Indian Wells

Emma Raducanu at the 2021 US Open

Emma Raducanu has been enjoying and relaxing back home in London, recuperating from the history-making fortnight at the US Open. However, she will be looking to put the hype behind her and return to action soon.

The 18-year-old was scheduled to enter the qualifying at the WTA 500 event in Chicago, but recently pulled out of that. She is slated to play at the WTA 1000 tournament in Indian Wells next, a tournament that was rescheduled from its usual March slot to early October due to COVID-19 concerns.

Emma Raducanu is currently in the qualifying draw for Indian Wells, since the entry list was released well before the US Open - when she was ranked No. 150. However, the current World No. 22 is expected to receive a main-draw wildcard by virtue of her US Open triumph.

