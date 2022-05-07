Quiksilver X Stranger Things collab: Release date, where to buy, and more about the capsule collection

The fourth season of Stranger Things is approaching, which means that it is time to revive fashion trends from the 1980s. Quiksilver, an apparel brand specializing in surf clothing and accessories, is all set to relive the golden era with a five-part clothing collection based on the Netflix sci-fi drama.

The first installment of the collection will hit the shelves on May 20, 2022. Dubbed 1986, the items will be available for purchase via Quiksilver's official website. Fans of the show can join now for early access to the launch.

Quiksilver will release the Stranger Things collection in five capsules

Quiksilver has never collaborated with any franchise on such a scale before. They are naturally thrilled to be parterning with a beloved show like Stranger Things for this massive collab. The goal is to convey the spirit of both partners in a unique manner to a global audience.

Volume One of Season 4 will release on May 27, whereas Volume Two will air on July 1. Quiksilver will release five different capsules, namely 1986, Character Wardrobe, Surfer Boy Pizza, Lenora Hills Surf Club, and Hellfire Surf Club, at different points throughout the season in a bid to keep up with the show's multiple timelines.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the surf label’s latest collab, Product Director Andrew Henry stated that it was a 'unique and collaborative journey' to work so closely with the costume designer of the show. He said:

“We’ve been able to revive classic styles from the 1986 and 1987 Quik archive to align with Stranger Things 4, creating specific apparel for cast members and consumers alike."

He also added:

"We’re excited to tell Quiksilver’s story through this season of Stranger Things and reach a new audience through the lens of a show they know and love.”

Further details about the collection

After the launch of the first capsule on May 20, the rest will follow on May 27.

1) The 1986 capsule will comprise vivid tracksuits and surf-inspired shirt-short ensembles.

2) The Character Wardrobe selection, which is inspired by notable wardrobe items from the show, is sure to be a fan-favorite. Max Mayfield's jacket and pants, as well as Mike Wheeler's shirt and shorts, will feature in this capsule.

3) The Surfer Boy Pizza assortment will feature uniform items like tees, shorts, and hoodies based on the fictional pizza company which featured in a Season 4 promo.

4) The Hellfire Surf Club array will give the Hawkins High D&D club a dark surfer twist.

5) The Lenora Hills Surf Club capsule will offer lighter, patterned pieces based on California, which will be shown in future episodes.

