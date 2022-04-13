How long are Stranger Things 4 episodes? Duffer brothers dish on extended runtime and more

Stranger Things Season 4 will return to Netflix this May with part 1 for the upcoming season after the longest wait of over two years.

Pulkit ✨ @FerventMaharaja Stranger Things season 4 is gonna be worth the wait after all omggg Stranger Things season 4 is gonna be worth the wait after all omggg https://t.co/7ulzzQ09Ii

The creators of the show, Matt and Ross Duffer, revealed in an interview that the 1-hour long episodes featuring a massively expanded scope and collective running time, will be longer than any of the previous seasons.

The popular Netflix series is set in 1980s in Hawkins, Indiana, and explores mysterious events that occur in the small town. Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, and others feature in the series.

Duffer Brothers discussing the Stranger Things Season 4 extended runtime and more

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer announced in an interview with Deadline that the next fourth season of the program would only have episodes with a duration of over an hour.

The Duffer Brothers believe that in order to convey as much Upside Down information as possible, the episodes had to be longer than the previous ones, resulting in the season's overall length being roughly double. Matt Duffer also said that there was so much new material this season that they needed to have an extra episode authorized, which they luckily accomplished.

In the interview, Matt Duffer said,

"I don’t think we have an episode clocking in under an hour – even in Season 1 there were episodes that were like 35 minutes. You kind of forget that."

He added,

"This season, they’re very long, so I think it’s almost double the length of any season. So that’s one reason it’s taken so long. It does have this sort of epic quality to it. It’s a different feel, for sure."

According to the creators, this will be the most significant season of Stranger Things ever. Season 4 is scheduled to take place in a variety of settings, namely California and Russia, as well as Hawkins, Indiana, following the events of the previous season.

Stranger Things' writers have dubbed this season their Game of Thrones since the narrative for each of the characters is so disjointed this time around. The show's next-to-last season is shaping up to be a spectacular and thrilling plotline for viewers. Fans will get the finest view of the Upside Down, with the Duffers revealing the massive amount of lore that will be crammed into the season.

The Duffer Brothers have admitted that the program's 1980s timeframe is winding down, with the show itself coming to a conclusion. The creators revealed that Season 5 will be the final season of the show.

Stranger Things Season 4 will premiere on Netflix on May 27 with the first batch of episodes, followed by a second set on July 1 a few weeks later.

Edited by Somava Das